13-year-olds crash stolen vehicle into driver leaving church, killing him, IL cops say

A group of 13-year-old boys crashed a stolen vehicle into a 71-year-old driver, killing him as he exited a church parking lot, Illinois police told news outlets.

An officer with the Robbins Police Department spotted the stolen vehicle, a Kia with a busted driver side window, at about 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12, the department told WFLD.

Moments later, the officer started to follow but noticed smoke rising up from a few blocks ahead, the outlet reported.

The Kia had slammed into a Ford Taurus leaving the parking lot of St. Peter Claver Mission Church, WLS reported.

First responders found the Taurus badly damaged in a ditch, while the Kia hit a tree, according to WBBM. The driver of the Taurus was removed from the wreckage and taken to a hospital where he died, police told WLS.

“The guy was coming out of his parking lot down there, and they hit him. And he spun out three or four times,” a witness told WBBM.

Police arrested the teens at the scene, according to the outlet. Officials have not announced any charges.

Robbins is about 20 miles south of Chicago.

