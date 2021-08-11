These are the 13 open homicide cases Portland police are still trying to solve

Aug. 10—PORTLAND, Maine — Ten years ago this month, just before 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2011, Allen MacLean, 41, of South Portland, was shot and killed in Libbytown.

Nearby witnesses heard the gunshot and saw MacLean running down the street, flailing his arms, before collapsing on the sidewalk.

Police suspected he was shot in a nearby alley in the aftermath of an all-night party, but nobody was ever charged in the man's death.

The case remained open until last week. On Thursday, after hearing evidence from the Portland Police Department, the Cumberland County Grand Jury issued an indictment against Abdi Awad, charging him with MacLean's muder.

Awad is already serving an 18-year sentence at the Maine State Prison for elevated aggravated assault.

In the past 10 months, Portland Police have also brought charges in two other lingering muder cases.

In October, Aristotle Stilley was arrested in California for the 2016 shooting death of David Anderson on Gilman Street. In April, Zachary Phach and Khang Tran were charged in connection with the 2012 shooting death of Matthew Blanchard near the corner of India and Congress Streets.

Despite the recent success, Portland Police are still investigating 13 open homicide cases. Some date back more than 30 years.

Here's what we know about them.

Mary Ann Deragon, 1985

On September 12, police officers found 32-year-old Mary Ann Deragon's body near the tree line between Riverton School and Farnham Street. The cause of death has never been released.

Scott Sampson, 1990

On November 13, at about 1:53 a.m., Portland Police found Scott Sampson dead on the sidewalk outside Pine Street Variety. The cause of death has never been released.

Henry Champagne, 1991

On February 15, police were asked to check on Henry Champagne at his apartment at 633 Congress St. Champagne was last seen two days earlier. Officers found him dead. No cause of death has been released.

Maude Holden, 1994

On October 27, Maude Holden, 73, died in a fire at her 527 Washington Ave. apartment building. The blaze, set by an unknown arsonist, started in an adjacent unit, trapping Holden inside.

Sarina Towle, 1994

On the morning of March 25, Sarina Towle, 2, was found murdered in her bedroom on Danforth Street. Towle lived there with her mother, two brothers and the mother's boyfriend. The cause of death was not released.

Robert Joyal, 1998

On April 4, at 1:00 a.m. Robert Joyal, 18, was stabbed to death in the Denny's parking lot on Congress Street during an altercation involving a large group of people. Police arrested Seiha Srey, 15, and charged him with murder. Srey was released 18 months later due to lack of evidence. Srey was murdered in 2016 in a dispute over drug money.

Frank Williams, 2008

Sometime in the early morning hours of Aug. 16, Frank Williams, 37, walked into Kennedy Park and became involved in an altercation with a large group of men. Williams was then chased to the middle of the Fox Street soccer field where he was beaten and stabbed to death.

James Angelo, 2008

Around 4 a.m. on Sept, 7, security guard James Angelo, 27, was shot and killed on the job in the Mercy Hospital parking lot. Police later said they believed Angelo was hit by a stray bullet not meant for him.

Than Yim, 2009

In the early morning hours of Dec. 20, Than Yim, 33, died of wounds received in an altercation with multiple people in the parking lot outside the Thanah Thanah Bida Club at 250 Read St. Yim's exact cause of death was not released.

Darien Richardson, 2010

Before dawn on Jan. 8, Darien Richardson, 25, and her boyfriend Corey Girard were shot by unknown intruders while sleeping in their bedroom at 25 Rackleff St. Richardson later died of her injuries.

Taquan Samuels, 2010

In the early morning hours of July 25, Taquan Samuels, 22, was shot and killed leaving a party at 55 Allen Ave. Samuels had recently moved to Portland from Brooklyn, New York.

Bryan Garcia, 2017

On February 27, Bryan "Kage" Garcia, 35, was found dead in his car on Chadwick Street. Portland police deemed it a homicide but did not release a cause of death.

Sunao Yamada, 2017

On September 10, Sunao "Thomas" Yamada, 54, was found dead near 19 Temple St. around 5 a.m. Police stated Yamada was homeless but did not release a cause of death.

Portland Police urge anyone with information about any of these open cases to contact them at 207-874-8584 or text keyword "PPDME" plus a message to 847411.