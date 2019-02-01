13 People Explain What It’s Really Like to Have a Migraine

Headaches in general suck. But for people who deal with migraines, the discomfort can blow more typical, garden-variety head pain out of the water. Even though a lot of people use “migraine” and “headache” interchangeably, not all headaches would be classified as migraines.

Migraines differ from person to person, but the pain associated with migraines tends to be pretty distinct. Put simply, “A migraine is a severe headache with other symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, light sensitivity, and/or sound sensitivity,” Kevin Weber, M.D., assistant professor of neurology at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, tells SELF.

Some migraine experts think of tension headaches (which are the type that anyone can get, for instance, the headache you might feel after sitting in front of your computer at work all day, not drinking enough water) as milder versions of migraines, all on the same continuum, Dr. Weber explains; others believe they are two distinct headache types. “Tension headaches typically do not have much nausea, photophobia, or phonophobia,” Dr. Weber says, referring to the extreme sensitivity to light and sound that can often accompany migraines. “They shouldn't have any vomiting and they are usually less severe.”

Migraines tend to fluctuate in frequency and severity throughout a person's life. A single migraine episode can last hours or even days and can go through different stages, too. Researchers don’t fully understand what causes migraines but believe it has something to do neurological abnormalities in the brain that trigger migraines, as SELF reported previously. There also seems to be a large genetic component, “Although many of my patients aren't able to identify a family member with migraine,” Dr. Weber notes.

With a typical headache you may be able to drink some water, pop an over-the-counter pain med, and power through. But in the case of a typical migraine, your standard headache treatment probably won't work. “Most people would prefer to lay down and even go to sleep,” Dr. Weber describes. “My patients tend to describe migraine pain as severe pain that is crushing, pounding, and/or throbbing. Some say it radiates from front to back, or vice versa.”

That sounds about right: When we asked 13 people who have dealt with migraines throughout their lives to describe the sensation they feel in their head and body, words like “crushing,” “pounding,” and even “exploding” came up quite a bit.

Keep reading for more vivid details of their migraine experiences to get a sense of what this particular type of headache really feels like.

1. “The top of my skull feels like it's being pressed down on.” —Fernando, 32

“I can feel the pounding in my temples, or in my eyes, depending on where the migraine is. If it's a migraine on one side, that eye gets very watery and my temple throbs, and the top of my skull feels like it's being pressed down on. I definitely have to avoid looking directly at light. Thankfully, I do not feel nauseous.

“With one particularly bad migraine, I could not get up from bed because every time I was upright, seated or standing, the pain [would be] in the left side of my head. I had to stay in bed lying on the side that did not hurt, while manually massaging my left temple until it had subsided slightly.”

2. “I have to avoid all light or it just feels like someone is stabbing me.” —Elizabeth, 34

“I started getting migraines in high school but I didn’t understand what they were and took an unhealthy amount of [OTC pain medication]. My friend’s dad (a pediatrician) told me to see a neurologist. I did when I got to New York for college and was diagnosed with migraines without aura and chronic daily headache. The first symptoms were pain and nausea, always around one eye. My neck also hurt all the time.

“I first start to feel tightness and pain in my neck, and I stretch it and roll it, trying to decide if [a migraine] is coming. Then I generally get sweaty and nauseous and anxious, a bit like I’m having a panic attack. Sometimes I get weird symptoms like a runny nose and sneezing. Then the pain starts, usually over one eye, and it feels like my head is going to explode. I have to avoid all light or it just feels like someone is stabbing me.

“Last year I had a big meeting and was taking an Uber to work. I woke up with a migraine but thought I caught it in time with medication. Ten minutes into the car ride, the pain got so bad. But we were stuck in traffic on an L.A. freeway. I was meditating and trying anything I could to calm it down but the Uber driver wouldn’t stop talking. Finally, I threw up in my bag—I didn’t want to throw up in the Uber!—and all over my work laptop and papers. It was a nightmare but I was in too much pain to care. I walked into work, washed my bag out and threw out everything, wiped down my laptop (which then didn’t turn on) and went into my meeting.”