13 people injured and 1 killed in drive-by shooting at Texas vigil, police say

A vigil held for a person who was recently killed turned violent when a drive-by shooter opened fire into the crowd, according to Texas cops.

One person was killed and 13 more injured in the shooting, which occurred around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, in the Houston suburb Baytown, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

About 50 people were gathered for the vigil, held in honor of an adult man who was murdered, Gonzalez said in a news briefing streamed by KTRK. The vigil took place at the same site where the man was killed.

A vehicle drove by as they were gathered and a person shot into the crowd, striking numerous people, according to the sheriff. A witness said around 20 shots were heard and the driver fled, Gonzalez said in a news briefing.

“People were screaming and running to their cars,” Sidney Williams, a witness to the shooting, told KTRK.

It was initially believed eight people were injured, but Gonzalez later said 14 people suffered injuries. Among them was 25-year-old Disha Allen, who died at the hospital, the sheriff said early Monday morning.

The other wounded individuals were being treated at the hospital and some suffered serious gunshot wounds, according to Gonzalez. It’s unclear if all the injured victims were shot.

Authorities said they are searching for a “small dark colored sedan,” but no information on the suspect or suspects was given. The motive for the shooting is unclear.

“Those bullets don’t have eyes or anything. It puts everybody at risk,” Gonzalez said of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-274-9100.

