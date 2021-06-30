These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

Brooke Spurlock, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio
Jun. 30—These 13 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court cases. Indictments include:

Coty Cooper, 26: receiving stolen property, carrying concealed weapon, having weapons under disability.

Angela Leondard, 41, of Springfield: having weapons under disability.

Jesi Oppy, 43: aggravated burglary.

Damian Patterson, 18, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Noah Healy, 44: vandalism.

Armon Covington, 22: escape, vandalism.

Donna Finlaw, 47: assault.

David Barker, 47: two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of assault of police officer.

Jason Tucker, 41, Columbus: aggravated possession of drugs.

Shalene Radford, 43: two counts of violating protection order, burglary.

Shila Hickox, 29: three counts of theft.

Courtney Litteral, 36, South Charleston: aggravated possession of drugs.

Perry Mahone Jr., 52, Springfield: receiving stolen property.

