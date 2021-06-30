These 13 people were indicted in Clark County
Jun. 30—These 13 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court cases. Indictments include:
Coty Cooper, 26: receiving stolen property, carrying concealed weapon, having weapons under disability.
Angela Leondard, 41, of Springfield: having weapons under disability.
Jesi Oppy, 43: aggravated burglary.
Damian Patterson, 18, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Noah Healy, 44: vandalism.
Armon Covington, 22: escape, vandalism.
Donna Finlaw, 47: assault.
David Barker, 47: two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of assault of police officer.
Jason Tucker, 41, Columbus: aggravated possession of drugs.
Shalene Radford, 43: two counts of violating protection order, burglary.
Shila Hickox, 29: three counts of theft.
Courtney Litteral, 36, South Charleston: aggravated possession of drugs.
Perry Mahone Jr., 52, Springfield: receiving stolen property.