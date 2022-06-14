Jun. 14—These 13 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week. Indictments include:

Justin L. Smith, 26, of Springfield: six counts of aggravated vehicular assault, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Terry Pridgen, 26, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, having weapons under disability.

Trevor D. Crockran, 20, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, domestic violence.

Deirdre M. Cordell, 26, of Springfield: endangering children.

John D. Minniek, 31, of Springfield: intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case; violating protection order.

Manid S. Craig, 36, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Jordan P. Blair, 30, West Carrollton: receiving stolen property.

Robert L. Woodruff, 49, of Dayton: kidnapping, abduction, having weapons under disability, domestic violence, endangering children.

Honiesty M. Fenwick, 23, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence.

Dustin A. Price, 37, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Nicholas T. Price, 26, of Miamisburg: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Tre Vaughn Jordan Wallace, 18, of Springfield: improper discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharging of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, felonious assault, felonious assault, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability.

Elizabeth Bowen, 37: six counts of theft for drugs and theft.