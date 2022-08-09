These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

Aug. 9—These 13 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:

Elijah N. Aikens, 28: possession of cocaine.

Michael Stratton, 39, of Springfield: two counts of unauthorized use of property.

James P. Skaggs, 46, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of having weapons under disability.

Roland Mercilien, 40, of Springfield: burglary.

Rodney L. McMahon, 39: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Brian G. Holder, 44, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Aaron L. Rice, 26, of Springfield: discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, tampering with evidence.

Derrick S. Long, 33: aggravated robbery, discharge of firearms on or near prohibited premises, having weapons under disability.

Andrew J. Shelton, 44, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Melvin Thigpen, 30, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Matthew D. Miner, 37, of Springfield: assault, obstructing official business.

Beverly Spires, 69, of Dayton: theft, three counts of tampering with evidence.

Joseph R. Esthers, 43, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, having weapons while under disability.