These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

Dec. 20—Thirteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:

Dwight McClanahan, 31: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Brandy Wheeler, 36, of Springfield: possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Christopher Dean, 38, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Jason Silvers, 31, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Javonte Reeder, 28, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Walter Simpson, 38: two counts of violating a protection order.

Mark Arend, 50, of Springfield: violating protection order.

Shaun Fleming, 31, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Troyal Sweet, 24, of Springfield: trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Christopher Bates, 34: domestic violence, felonious assault, kidnapping, rape.

Angela Heard, 50, of Springfield: forgery, theft.

Jasmine Williams, 34, of Springfield: theft.

Tyler Henry, 29, of Springfield: possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.