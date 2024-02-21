13 pit bulls euthanized following deadly attack in Compton backyard

COMPTON, Calif. - Multiple pit bulls were euthanized, officials said, after a deadly attack Friday in a Compton backyard. Of the 13 dogs totaled that were euthanized, at least eight were puppies.

Deputies responded to the 900 block of North Thorson Avenue, a residential area south of Rosecrans Avenue, around 7:10 a.m. Friday to a report of a man who had been mauled by several dogs, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Dominic Cooper of Compton. Authorities said Cooper appeared to have been feeding the dogs when some of them began fighting, leading to his attack.

Dominic Cooper

Glenda Ford has been a friend of Cooper's since high school. She said she wanted to "clarify what happened and ask for support." According to Ford, Cooper lost his life when he tried to stop two of the dogs from fighting. She said that Cooper wasn't "mauled," as initial reports suggested, but that an artery on his leg was punctured when he was bitten, and he bled out.

Investigators said there were 13 dogs total at the home, five of them adults and the others considered puppies ranging in age from four to six months. Los Angeles County Animal Control responded to the residence to remove the pit bulls from the backyard area.

Cooper appeared to have been "involved in breeding and selling pit bulls," according to the county agency. Ford said that Cooper was breeding the dogs to make money.

"Our deepest sympathies are extended to the family and friends of the victim," DACC Director Marcia Mayeda said in a statement. "We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to determine the facts and ensure the safety and well-being of both the community and the animals involved."

Cooper's father is raising money to support his daughters in the aftermath of the attack. Information on that fundraiser can be found by tapping or clicking here.