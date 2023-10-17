13 residents evacuated from Avdiivka

Rescuers have evacuated 13 residents from the frontline settlement of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Civilian residents who are not ready to leave their homes still remain in the city. Day by day, the Russians are destroying Avdiivka, targeting peaceful civilians from artillery, and actively using aviation.

Despite the high risk for their lives, our rescue teams are helping the civilian population during the evacuation."

Details: The State Emergency Service calls on the locals to evacuate.

Background:

On 17 October, Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the Russians are continuing their attempts to encircle the city of Avdiivka; Ukraine’s forces have repelled 10 attacks over the past 24 hours.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





