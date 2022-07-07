The 13% return this week takes Raiz Invest's (ASX:RZI) shareholders three-year gains to 60%

Raiz Invest Limited (ASX:RZI) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 19% in the last quarter. But don't let that distract from the very nice return generated over three years. In the last three years the share price is up, 60%: better than the market.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Given that Raiz Invest didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last three years Raiz Invest has grown its revenue at 41% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. While the compound gain of 17% per year over three years is pretty good, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. So now might be the perfect time to put Raiz Invest on your radar. A window of opportunity may reveal itself with time, if the business can trend to profitability.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Raiz Invest shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 54%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 6.1%, likely weighing on the stock. Investors are up over three years, booking 17% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Raiz Invest is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

