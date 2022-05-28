The 13% return this week takes Tornado Global Hydrovacs' (CVE:TGH) shareholders five-year gains to 364%

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. For example, the Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. (CVE:TGH) share price is up a whopping 364% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 28% gain in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Since the stock has added CA$7.6m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Because Tornado Global Hydrovacs made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

For the last half decade, Tornado Global Hydrovacs can boast revenue growth at a rate of 3.3% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering the bottom line. So shareholders should be pretty elated with the 36% increase per year, in that time. We'll tip our hats to that, any day, but the top-line growth isn't particularly impressive when you compare it to other pre-profit companies. Having said that, a closer look at the numbers might surface good reasons to believe that profits will gush in the future.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Tornado Global Hydrovacs shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 62% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 36% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Tornado Global Hydrovacs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

