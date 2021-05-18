13 Rocking Chairs That Aren’t Your Grandma’s Rocking Chair

Kate Reggev
  • The bold aqua color sets the tone for this outdoor rocking chair that pretty much screams summertime. Its bright, airy, and easy-going shape, in concert with its joyful color, make it the perfect outdoor statement, and its weather-resistant powder-coated steel frame means that it will stand the test of rain and sun alike. $180, Target. <a href="https://www.target.com/p/roberta-outdoor-indoor-rocking-chair-aqua-haze-novogratz/-/A-82674116" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Elegantly modernist and yet cozy and inviting, this chair is a longtime favorite of new parents and design lovers alike. The high back provides good support for the back and neck, the wide seat is spacious and accommodating, and the matching throw cushion makes it feel particularly complete. It’s available in leather, velvet, and two woven fabrics, so you can determine what works best for the space you’re envisioning. $799, CB2. <a href="https://www.cb2.com/saic-quantam-rocking-chair/s376468" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Rock the day (or night!) away in this elegant rocking chair that is equal parts glamorous and minimalist, with a single stretch of buffalo leather and a metal frame with a soft gold-toned finish. Its simple, thin frame gives it an airy feeling, while the sling-style seat ensures a comfortable, body-hugging seat. The dyed leather retains the texture and imperfections of the natural hide, contrasting with the polished finish of the metal frame. $720, Industry West. <a href="https://www.industrywest.com/melt-rocking-chair.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Curl up in the cozy seat of this sherpa-lined rocking armchair that feels like it was made to be placed next to a crackling fire. The wide back provides ample back support, and the wood arms and legs keep the color palette neutral—the ideal canvas for a colorful <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/best-throw-pillows?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:throw pillow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">throw pillow</a> or blanket. $330, Target. <a href="https://www.target.com/p/esters-wood-armchair-sherpa-white-project-62-8482/-/A-53653585" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • The perfect lounge <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/chairs-prince-harry-meghan-markles-oprah-interview-sold-out-alternatives?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">chair</a>, this swiveling chair is inspired by the classic papasan chair–the circular, wicker-legged chairs common in Thailand and the Philippines that became popular in the West in the 1970s. This rendition, covered in a bold yellow and made out of sustainable and plantation-grown wood, sits low to the ground and swivels for 360 degrees of fun. $429, PBTeen. <a href="https://www.pbteen.com/products/basket-slub-groovy-swivel-chair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Available in crisp white or a practical medium-gray, the Eleya rocking chair works indoors and out, thanks to its thoughtful design and weather-resistant materials. Its powder-coated aluminum frame and outdoor team arms that weather to a silver-gray over time mean that it was intended to live outside, but we think it would work just as well in a living room or bedroom with simple, modern furniture. The thick, firm cushions provide a comfortable seat, and details like velcro ties ensure that the seat doesn’t shift around underneath you. $579, Article. <a href="https://www.article.com/product/12280/eleya-cera-gray-rocking-chair" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If a smoother, slightly more stable ride is your goal, consider a glider instead of a rocker, like this swiveling, gliding chair from Nature&. Thanks to its compact form and lack of rocking feet, it tucks easily into tight spaces like corners and nooks, and is available in two neutral colors—each with a built-in USB charger. A matching ottoman with a detachable top that reveals plenty of storage space is also available. $699, Nurture&. <a href="https://nurtureand.com/products/the-swivel" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This rocking chair channels Scandinavian vibes in the best way possible, and its lambswool upholstery is available in three colorways: a light pink, an oatmeal-toned beige-brown, and a crisp white. Its ergonomic shape and firm but accommodating cushions provide the right balance of comfort and support for your back and behind alike. $215, Wayfair. <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/george-oliver-gruver-rocking-chair-w004286214.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Perfect for a living room, reading nook, or <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/cleo-wade-takes-ad-inside-her-daughters-whimsical-nursery?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nursery" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">nursery</a>, this midcentury-inspired rocking chair’s simple silhouette is a combination of an upholstered seat and back and solid, slightly chunky birch arms and legs. Choose from two colorways: a medium gray and a muted blue that pair nicely with the warm wood tones. $260, Target. <a href="https://www.target.com/p/nevies-mid-century-modern-rocking-chair-christopher-knight-home/-/A-54306782" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Designed by renowned dynamic midcentury duo <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/charles-and-ray-eames-demetrios-henry-ford?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Charles and Ray Eames" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Charles and Ray Eames</a>, this rocker is a slightly sleeker take on the classic molded chair that celebrates the Eameses’ love of experimenting with emerging materials and ergonomic, undulating shapes. The molded plastic seat is made from recyclable materials and is available in 12 different colors, three different finishes for the base, and three different types of wood for the runners, giving you all the flexibility you need. $795, Herman Miller. <a href="https://store.hermanmiller.com/living/chairs/eames-molded-plastic-rocker-rar/9010222.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This easy, all-weather rocker takes simple, undulating lines and merges them with a natural, organic-feeling wicker weave. The deep, sculptural scoop seat feels made for lazy summer days, and its easy cleaning makes it an ideal piece by the pool or out on a patio, whether you choose the light gray or off-white color. $698, Serena & Lily. <a href="https://www.serenaandlily.com/catalina-rocker/m12873.html#q=rock&start=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • An updated take on the classic wicker armchair, the Medan comes in a graphite gray, a deep burnt red, and a lively blue so that it can work as a neutral piece or a pop of color. Intentionally designed so that it works indoors and out, it’s made of synthetic wicker and a powder-coated aluminum frame that’s resistant to saltwater and chlorinated water—so it’s perfect poolside, <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/airbnb-beach-houses?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beachside" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">beachside</a>, or fireside. $429, Article. <a href="https://www.article.com/product/15445/medan-paradise-blue-rocking-chair" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Compact in size but big on style, this rocking chair combines mixed materials in contrasting colors for a breezy, casual vibe. Choose from two color options: a black-stained wood frame with a white seat and woven back, or a natural wood finish frame with a white seat and gray woven back. $499, Crate & Barrel. <a href="https://www.crateandbarrel.com/payton-natural-and-grey-cane-rocker/s568281" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
1 / 13

Roberta Outdoor/Indoor Rocking Chair

The bold aqua color sets the tone for this outdoor rocking chair that pretty much screams summertime. Its bright, airy, and easy-going shape, in concert with its joyful color, make it the perfect outdoor statement, and its weather-resistant powder-coated steel frame means that it will stand the test of rain and sun alike. $180, Target. Get it now!

Rock, glide, or swivel in these updated takes on old-school rocking chairs

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Recommended Stories

  • You Can Now Have Hot Chocolate at Carolina Herrera

    Angelina Paris is opening in the fashion house's flagship on Madison Ave.

  • The Rock went fishing with his daughters

    The Rock impressed his daughters with a clean catch from fishing

  • Mumbai Waterfront Inundated Amid Deadly Cyclone Tauktae

    Mumbai’s waterfront, and the landmark Gateway of India, were inundated on May 17, as Cyclone Tauktae move up India’s west coast, before making landfall in Gujarat, where at least seven people were reported killed on May 18.The India Meteorological Department said Cyclone Tauktae was an “extremely severe cyclonic storm" with wind speeds of up to 100 mph.The storm brought a deluge to Mumbai, were 230 mm of rain was recorded in the 24 hours to early May 18. According to local reports citing the India Meteorological Department’s Mumbai centre, this was a record for the month of May.A further 14 deaths were reported in Maharashtra, the Times of India said.On May 18, the storm was expected to weaken gradually. Credit: Himalay Kantilal Solanki via Storyful

  • India scours sea after barge sinks, 2nd adrift after cyclone

    The Indian navy is working to rescue crew members from a sunken barge and a second cargo vessel that was adrift Tuesday off the coast of Mumbai after a deadly cyclone struck the western coast. The navy said it has rescued 177 of the 400 people on the two barges in the Arabia Sea. Both barges were working for Oil and Natural Gas Corp., the largest crude oil and natural gas company in India.

  • Housing starts fall as builders contend with shortage of materials and labor

    U.S. home builders started construction on homes at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.57 million in April, representing a 9.5% decrease from the previous month's downwardly-revised figure, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Tuesday. Compared with April 2020 though, housing starts were up 67%, though the year-over-year comparison is skewed somewhat by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic's onset a year ago. The pace of permitting for new housing units increased again in March. Permitting for new homes occurred at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.76 million, up 0.3% from March and 61% from a year ago. Economists polled by MarketWatch had expected housing starts to occur at a pace of 1.70 million and building permits to come in at a pace of 1.77 million.

  • Scores missing at sea as cyclone pummels Indian coast, killing at least 29

    The Indian Navy mounted a massive air and sea rescue mission on Tuesday for 79 oil workers and crew whose barge sank in heavy seas following a powerful cyclone that tore up the west coast killing at least 29 people. Around 182 of those on board the barge, which sank off the coast of Mumbai, were rescued from the huge waves, the navy said. Cyclone Tauktae, the most powerful storm to batter the west coast in two decades, ripped out power pylons, trees and caused house collapses killing at least 29 people, authorities said.

  • Cyclone Tauktae: Ninety missing at sea in the wake of storm

    India's navy has dispatched warships to rescue people stranded at sea because of a severe cyclone.

  • Train in Iowa hauling hazardous materials derails, catches fire

    A Union Pacific train hauling hazardous materials derailed and then caught fire in the city of Sibley, Iowa, authorities said on Sunday, leading to the evacuation of dozens of people although there were no reports of injuries or fatalities. The derailment, involving 47 rail cars, took place in the afternoon in Sibley, Union Pacific said, adding the cause of the incident was under investigation. Within an hour, local officials texted an evacuation order to people nearby.

  • Mexican president apologizes for 1911 massacre of Chinese

    Mexico’s president presented an apology Monday for a 1911 massacre in which over 300 Chinese people were slaughtered by revolutionary troops in the northern city of Torreón. The apology is the latest in a series of ceremonies in which President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has sought to make amends for the mistreatment of Indigenous and minority people in Mexico in past centuries. López Obrador said the point of the apology was to ensure “that this never, ever happens again,” noting that during the period, Chinese were mutilated or hung from telegraph poles.

  • New Dutch exhibition takes unflinching look at slavery

    The delicacy of one of the first objects in new exhibition at Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum belies its brutality. At the end of a thin iron rod are the artistically interwoven letters GWC — used to brand the initials of a Dutch trading company into the skin of enslaved workers. The stark contrast between finery and brutality, wealth and inhumanity is a recurring pattern at the museum's unflinching exhibition titled, simply, “Slavery,” that examines the history of Dutch involvement in the international slave trade.

  • Young Man Dies Protecting His Girlfriend From Carjackers in San Mateo, Two Suspects Arrested

    A 19-year-old Asian man was fatally shot while shielding his girlfriend from a group of carjackers in San Mateo, Calif., on Friday night. What happened: The victim, identified as Ashly Tianson of Daly City, according to the Mercury News, was shot in the parking lot of San Mateo Adult School at 789 East Poplar Avenue when the officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. Tianson was sitting in his car with his girlfriend when three people approached them and tried to take the vehicle, according to a GoFundMe started by the victim's brother.

  • Rocket from Gaza kills 2; Israel topples 6-story building

    A rocket launched from Gaza killed two Thai workers in southern Israel on Tuesday, police said, hours after Israeli airstrikes toppled a six-story building in the Palestinian territory that housed bookstores and educational centers. With the war showing no sign of abating, Palestinians in the region staged a general strike in a rare collective action against Israel’s policies. Hundreds of Palestinians burned tires and hurled stones at an Israeli military checkpoint.

  • Former ‘Idol’ contestant Caleb Kennedy sees songs rocket to the top of country charts

    Caleb Kennedy left American Idol under a cloud from a controversial video, but his sales on iTunes have not suffered. In fact, they’ve grown.

  • Marilyn Manson's former assistant has accused him of sexual assault and battery in a new lawsuit

    Ashley Walters filed a lawsuit against Marilyn Manson in the Superior Court of Los Angeles County on Tuesday, accusing the singer of sexual assault.

  • Biden floors electric Ford F-150 in test drive: 'This sucker is quick'

    Biden's visit to the Ford plant in Dearborn, Mich., culminated in a test drive of one of the company's electric truck prototypes. He was impressed.

  • McConnell expresses 'surprising' openness to Jan. 6 commission

    Unlike House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) seems open to a negotiated House bill that would set up a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Even though a bipartisan deal was struck in the lower chamber last week, McCarthy slammed the result Tuesday morning, and it was widely assumed the proposal was dead on arrival in the Senate anyway after it presumably passes the Democratic-majority House. But McConnell surprised some analysts Tuesday when he said Senate Republicans were "undecided" about the bill and are "willing to listen" to arguments in favor of it. The senator certainly seems to have his concerns — namely that the commission may be unbalanced in favor of Democrats — but he didn't reiterate his previous suggestion that it needs to expand its scope beyond the riot (which is McCarthy's main gripe). Fascinating. McConnell says Senate GOP is “undecided” about Jan. 6 commission. expresses a bit of pause about Democrats controlling staff hiring. But this is surprising, given what we had been hearing from the rank and file. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 18, 2021 Regardless, Brian Rosenwald, a contributer at TheWeek.com, thinks that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) may be able to get to 60 votes without too much haggling. If all seven senators who voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial back the bill, the Senate would need just three more defectors, and Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) has already hinted at his support. This makes me think Schumer can get to 60 votes. Because you had 7 Rs who voted for impeachment and Rounds wasn’t one of them. https://t.co/m3bOA2ShOB — Brian Rosenwald (@brianros1) May 18, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency'QAnon Shaman' lawyer issues shockingly offensive defense of client's role in Capitol riotMidnight Run and The Heartbreak Kid star Charles Grodin dies at 86

  • Chris Watts is an ‘outcast’ in prison after brutal murder of his wife and young kids

    ‘He's an outcast, even among criminals’, says regular contact of convicted murderer

  • Laura Ingraham condemned as ‘crazy, stupid, irresponsible’ after calling child vaccines ‘disgusting’

    ‘Would you have said the same thing about polio? Smallpox? Meningitis? HPV?’

  • People are claiming Miss Universe Andrea Meza is married after digging up an old photo shoot

    Miss Universe contestants are not allowed to be married, so pageant fans thought they had discovered a scandal with Andrea Meza's photo.

  • Duke and Duchess of Sussex liquidate one of their sole-remaining UK companies

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have formally liquidated one of their sole-remaining British companies, marking the final nail in the coffin for Sussex Royal. Documents filed with Companies House revealed that MWX Trading confirmed on May 5 that it was winding up and a liquidator was appointed on May 14. The couple established the company in August 2019, naming their lawyer, Gerrard Tyrrell, as its secretary and Natalie Campbell, who worked for their charitable foundation Sussex Royal, as director. They registered it at Companies House and used the business to apply for trademarks. Ms Campbell and Mr Tyrrell were later replaced by James Holt, the couple’s former head of communications who was recently appointed executive director of their Archewell Foundation and is relocating to the US. The Duke and Duchess are also in the process of liquidating the company formerly known as Sussex Royal, The Telegraph understands. When the couple announced they were stepping back from their roles as working members of the Royal family they were told they could no longer use the name, and so changed it last July to MWX Foundation. Despite reports suggesting that MWX stood for Markle Windsor or Mountbatten Windsor, using the X from Sussex, sources claimed the name was just created from random letters and had no special significance. Sussex Royal was announced with much fanfare in July 2019, shortly after it was confirmed that the Sussexes were breaking away from the Royal Foundation, the charitable vehicle they had shared with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Company accounts revealed last year that it had £99,000 in the bank and would cost £16,000 to wind down. They also showed that the charity was owed £200,000 from an unidentified source. Accounts for the MWX Foundation, of which the Duke remains sole director, reveal that the £200,000 has now been repaid. The moves to formally wind up both companies come as the Sussexes continue to sign lucrative deals with business partners in the US via their new US-based Archewell Foundation, most recently announcing a partnership with consumer goods giant Proctor & Gamble.