Here are 13 round trip flights from Austin for under $200 this February

With the holidays ending and kids returning to school, the months of January and February usually have lower airfares.

So, if you're ready for a little getaway, here are some round-trip flight deals courtesy of Hopper:

What's the cheapest place to fly from Austin right now?

Depending on when you book, Austinites can enjoy a roundtrip flight to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for just $94.

The Austin American-Statesman found the $48 Austin-Fort Lauderdale round-trip fares via Spirit Airlines for a Feb. 21 to 28 itinerary. If you fly with Spirit Airlines, be aware they charge low base fares with additional fees for seat assignments, carry-on and checked bags and other amenities.

More: US issues travel advisory for Jamaica, but it's not the only one. Here's a list

Where you can fly from Austin for $200 or less round trip in February 2024

Las Vegas, Nevada: $128

Tampa, Florida: $158

Atlanta, Georgia: $159

Orlando, Florida: $161

Denver, Colorado: $171

Los Angeles, California: $171

Portland, Oregon: $174

Minneapolis, Minnesota: $174

San Diego, California: $175

Nashville, Tennessee: $181

Burbank, California: $184

Oakland, California: $192

New York City, New York: $192

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 13 round trip flights from Austin for under $200 in February 2024