Here are 13 round trip flights from Austin for under $200 this February
With the holidays ending and kids returning to school, the months of January and February usually have lower airfares.
So, if you're ready for a little getaway, here are some round-trip flight deals courtesy of Hopper:
What's the cheapest place to fly from Austin right now?
Depending on when you book, Austinites can enjoy a roundtrip flight to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for just $94.
The Austin American-Statesman found the $48 Austin-Fort Lauderdale round-trip fares via Spirit Airlines for a Feb. 21 to 28 itinerary. If you fly with Spirit Airlines, be aware they charge low base fares with additional fees for seat assignments, carry-on and checked bags and other amenities.
Where you can fly from Austin for $200 or less round trip in February 2024
Las Vegas, Nevada: $128
Tampa, Florida: $158
Atlanta, Georgia: $159
Orlando, Florida: $161
Denver, Colorado: $171
Los Angeles, California: $171
Portland, Oregon: $174
Minneapolis, Minnesota: $174
San Diego, California: $175
Nashville, Tennessee: $181
Burbank, California: $184
Oakland, California: $192
New York City, New York: $192
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 13 round trip flights from Austin for under $200 in February 2024