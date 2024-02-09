Here are 13 round trip flights from Austin for under $200 this February

With the holidays ending and kids returning to school, the months of January and February usually have lower airfares.

So, if you're ready for a little getaway, here are some round-trip flight deals courtesy of Hopper:

What's the cheapest place to fly from Austin right now?

Depending on when you book, Austinites can enjoy a roundtrip flight to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for just $94.

The Austin American-Statesman found the $48 Austin-Fort Lauderdale round-trip fares via Spirit Airlines for a Feb. 21 to 28 itinerary. If you fly with Spirit Airlines, be aware they charge low base fares with additional fees for seat assignments, carry-on and checked bags and other amenities.

Where you can fly from Austin for $200 or less round trip in February 2024

  • Las Vegas, Nevada: $128

  • Tampa, Florida: $158

  • Atlanta, Georgia: $159

  • Orlando, Florida: $161

  • Denver, Colorado: $171

  • Los Angeles, California: $171

  • Portland, Oregon: $174

  • Minneapolis, Minnesota: $174

  • San Diego, California: $175

  • Nashville, Tennessee: $181

  • Burbank, California: $184

  • Oakland, California: $192

  • New York City, New York: $192

