13 Santa Barbara County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

Jan. 6—Thirteen Santa Barbara County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began last month and has infected a total of 182 people, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman on Thursday.

The outbreak was first detected Dec. 8 in the Main Jail facility located at 4436 Calle Real in Santa Barbara after an infected inmate bunked among 50 other people in a male dormitory unit, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The 13 infected inmates were identified after the Sheriff's last outbreak update on Tuesday. There are 96 active coronavirus infections, while 82 inmates have recovered and four inmates were released.

Additionally, only 30 inmates reported coronavirus symptoms, while 151 were asymptomatic and one person declined to answer, according to Zick.

All inmates who test positive for the coronavirus are continuously monitored by custody staff and Wellpath medical contractors. Inmates who test positive for the virus are moved into an area of the jail that has negative pressure cells and in the case of an outbreak, only inmates with active symptoms are moved, according to Zick.

Those with severe illness are transported to the hospital.

The Sheriff's Office will be working with County Public Health and California Department of Public Health officials at the jail for the duration of the outbreak, according to Zick.

Efforts to reduce spread of the coronavirus inside the jail include incentive programs for inmates. Using funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act, inmates were given $20 for full vaccinations or $10 for a booster shot, with the money added to their commissary accounts, according to Zick.

Wellpath staff have administered more than 630 coronavirus vaccinations at the facility, Zick added.