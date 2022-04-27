13 sweet gifts for moms who love to cook or bake.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

While some moms are into fitness or crafts, we all know a mom who loves to cook or bake. This Mother’s Day, we’re celebrating moms who love to pop into the kitchen and whip up a batch of cookies or cook a delicious family meal.

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

Whether you’re looking for a cooking gift or a baking gift for a mom who knows her way around a stand mixer, you’re in luck. We’ve pulled together a list of 13 gifts for moms whose oasis is her own kitchen. Grab one of these items for Mother’s Day and you’ll make your sweet mom’s day.

►Way Day 2022: All the best Way Day deals to shop at Wayfair

►Spring Activewear: Refresh your spring activewear with lululemon

1. For the mom who deserves the best: A KitchenAid mixer

Mother’s Day gifts for moms who like cooking and baking: stand mixer.

For many budding bakers, a KitchenAid mixer is the holy grail. It’s not cheap, and buying one means you’re committed to mastering your cooking craft. This Mother’s Day, treat your mama to one of the finest stand mixers money can buy. Fans rave about KitchenAid’s 4.5 quart mixer, which has a bowl that can hold enough dough to make two loaves of bread. It’s got 10 speeds and comes with a wire whisk, flat beater and dough hook.

KitchenAid’s 4.5 quart stand mixer at Amazon for $299

2. For the mom who enjoys a good cup of joe with her pastry: A Keurig single serve coffee maker

Mother’s Day gifts for moms who like cooking and baking: coffee maker.

What goes best with mom’s fresh batch of muffins? A cup of coffee, of course. Keurig’s K-Supreme single serve coffee maker can brew a fresh mug in just a few minutes. This is the first Keurig model to feature multistream technology, meaning Mom will get a nice even brew every time, and she can even customize each cup with the “strong” and “over ice” buttons.

K-Supreme single serve coffee maker at Keurig for $159.99

3. For moms who love to multi-task: A new set of pots and pans

Story continues

Mother’s Day gifts for moms who like cooking and baking: cookware set.

If the mother figure in your life uses all her pots and pans to cook dinner every night, consider upping her game with GreenWare’s 16-piece cookware set. It comes in 10 different colors and more than 34,000 Amazon buyers love the set, calling it “easy to clean” and “worth the money.”

GreenWare’s nonstick cookware set at Amazon for $116

4. For eco-conscious moms: A set of nesting bamboo bowls

Mother’s Day gifts for moms who like cooking and baking: bamboo bowls.

Does your mom love to bake and care about the Earth? Then consider snagging her Bamboozle’s set of seven mixing bowls. Each bowl is a different color, meaning they look absolutely lovely when nestled together and they come in two different tones: pastel and thistle. Best of all, they’re also eco-conscious. Each bowl is made of biodegradable, dishwasher safe, sustainably sourced bamboo meaning when mom is ready to move on to new bowls years down the road, she won’t have to worry about these taking up space in a landfill.

Bamboozle’s set of seven mixing bowls at Amazon for $79.99

5. For moms with style: A beautiful baking dish

Mother’s Day gifts for moms who like cooking and baking: pie dish.

While any baker knows a good dessert should stand on its own merits, there is something to be said for a nice presentation. Help your mom’s dessert look as good as it tastes with a pie pan from KitchenAid’s new line of light green vitrified stoneware. It’s got a mid-century modern vibe that’s a little bit retro, but it’s made for 21st century bakers. Our reviewer has one and loves it, using it to bake up recipes that have been passed down through the women in her family. There are eight different dishes in the line, from a pair of ramekins to a large rectangular baker, meaning you can tailor your pick to the dish you think your mom would appreciate the most, or better yet, gift her the entire set!

KitchenAid Vitrified Stoneware collection at Amazon starting at $16.99

6. For the macaron mom: Silicone baking mats

Mother’s Day gifts for moms who like cooking and baking: baking mats.

If mom’s been considering dabbling in the French culinary arts, consider picking her up a set of four silicone baking mats. These food-grade mats are non-stick and heat resistant, and are marked with circles of different sizes, meaning mom will know exactly what shape to make her macarons. The set includes two macaron mats, one thicker baking mat and a 9-inch round pizza mat.

Four-piece silicone mat set at Amazon for $15.97

7. For the mom who works in bulk: A tiered cooling rack

Mother’s Day gifts for moms who like cooking and baking: cooling rack.

For some moms, making holiday cookies is a multi-day affair. If your mom takes her sprinkles seriously, she may enjoy Wilton’s three-tier folding cooling rack. Designed to maximize counter and cooling space, the expandable rack can hold dozens of cookies, muffins, tarts or even strands of freshly made pasta. Reviewers call it a great space saver and say it’s easy to clean, which is always a plus for Mom.

Wilton’s three-tier cooling rack at Amazon for $19.12

8. For the mom who needs a utensil reset: A colorful spatula set

Mother’s Day gifts for moms who like cooking and baking: spatula set.

Rainbows are super trendy right now in home goods and organization, and for good reason: They’re cheerful, easy and can make even the most boring kitchen items look positively enchanting. That’s certainly the case with this nine-piece silicone spatula set, which includes not just the normal range of spatulas, but also an icing spatula, a basting brush and even a whisk.

Nine-piece silicone spatula set at Amazon for $14.22

9. For the bread mom: A set of nonstick loaf pans

Mother’s Day gifts for moms who like cooking and baking: loaf pans.

Tens of thousands of people got into bread baking during the pandemic, making yeast almost as hard to find as toilet paper. If your mom falls into that group and is still making her own bread, she might appreciate this set of two nonstick silicone loaf pans. Amazon users note that unlike other silicone loaf pans, these really do hold their shape. We’re sure Mom will be happy to bake you a fresh loaf with these.

Set of two silicone loaf pans at Amazon for $12.74

10. For the mom who loves the science of baking: A digital scale

Mother’s Day gifts for moms who like cooking and baking: digital scale.

A lot of professional chefs hate baking because unlike in cooking, using precise measurements is critical. If your mom is a science-lover who loves to get down and dirty with baking’s nitty-gritty, consider grabbing her Etekcity’s digital kitchen scale. The scale is incredibly precise, and she can choose between standard and metric measurements. She’ll be Great British Baking Show-ready in no time.

Etekcity digital kitchen scale at Amazon starting at $9.99

11. For the pie-loving mom: A set of pie weights

Mother’s Day gifts for moms who like cooking and baking: pie weights.

If your mom is a true baker, she’ll know the value of a good set of pie weights. A must in blind baking certain types of pie crusts, pie weights are a durable, reusable alternative to using dry beans to hold unbaked shells in place. Reviewers swear by Mrs. Anderson’s ceramic pie weights, which are heat-resistant to 480 degrees and come in their own convenient storage container. Some people recommend buying two boxes at once, just so you’ll definitely have enough to cover the bottom of any shell you make, but at just $5.99 a box, that’s easy enough.

Mrs. Anderson’s pie weights at Amazon for $7.99

12. For the mom who loves to cook with her kids: A DIY baking kit to do together

Mother’s Day gifts for moms who like cooking and baking: baking kit.

For little kids looking for a Mother’s Day gift, there’s no better pick than Baketivity’s DIY cake pop kit. With pre-measured ingredients and easy-to-understand directions, it’s an activity that any sweets-loving family can do together. If cake pops aren’t your speed, there are also kits for making bagels, muffins, chocolate chunk cookies, cinnamon buns or even granola bars.

Baketivity’s DIY cake pop kit at Amazon for $29.95

13.For the mom who loves all things tiny: A miniature baking set

Mother’s Day gifts for moms who like cooking and baking: tiny baking set.

Miniature baking has really taken off, with social media-friendly bakers crafting everything from teeny tiny cookies to perfectly petite pies. If your mom’s either a fan or keen to try something wild and new, she may enjoy SmartLab Toys’ tiny baking set, which comes with 24 different tiny tools and pieces of bakeware. There’s a helpful recipe book included, so mom won’t be going in blind. You won’t believe how adorable a tiny layer cake can be!

SmartLab Toys’ miniature baking set at Amazon for $18.37

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 13 of the best cooking and baking gifts for Mother’s Day