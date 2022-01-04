13 things that will help you stick to your New Year's resolutions in 2022

New Year's 2022 is the perfect opportunity to usher in personal growth. While New Year’s resolutions look a little different on everyone, they generally involve the same goal: to self-improve. Whether that looks like stepping up your cardio game or reading more and sleeping better, there’s a product out there for everyone that can help you start the new year off with a bang.

Below are 13 of the best products to help you keep your New Year’s resolutions in 2022, from a handy dry erase calendar to trendy ankle weights to the best multi-cooker.

1. Adjustable Ankle Weights

Sportneer Adjustable Ankle Weights.

If you want to be more active this year, there’s nothing like sneaking in a workout while you binge-watch TV or ramping up the intensity of a Pilates session. Pop these Sportneer adjustable weights on your ankles or wrists for a full-body burn wherever and whenever. As you increase strength, you can incrementally adjust the 3.5-pound weight level with its five removable sand pockets. They come in five cute colors that are bound to match your athleisure set, and stay tightly secured via Velcro straps even during high-intensity workouts.

Many of the 6,500 reviewers appreciate how easy they are to adjust and clean. “I have been using these ankle weights for a couple of weeks now," one person says. "They feel very comfortable on the ankles with their soft padding. They stay on pretty well with the straps feeling pretty strong and solid. The removable weights provide extra value by making workouts challenging or easier as needed. The weights being removable also make them washable.”

Get the Sportneer Adjustable Ankle Weights (2-Pack) from Amazon for $20.39

2. Dry Erase Board Wall Calendar

Dry Erase Board Wall Calendar.

If you’re that person who’s always late or often spacing on plans or birthdays, stay organized the old-school way with a hard copy calendar. This large dry erase board boasts an elegant framed border, includes a dry erase marker and features a square for each day of the week waiting to be filled with all your upcoming plans. It measures 23 by 29 inches, and is light enough to hang on the wall by a single nail.

"I love it!" one of its hundreds of reviewers says. "It's the perfect size for my office, and has loads of space to write all my reminders and deadlines."

Get the Brucie Monthly Dry Erase Board Wall Calendar from Wayfair for $56.99

3. Cuisinart 3-in-1 Multi-Cooker

Cuisinart 3-in-1 Multi-Cooker.

Whether you’ve vowed to cook more at home to save money or eat better, a proper slow cooker belongs in every home chef’s arsenal. Our experts found the Cuisinart 6-Quart Multi-Cooker to be the best thanks to its lightweight non-stick aluminum material that safely keeps food warm for extended periods, its intuitive control panel and its large rectangular size that facilitates serving the likes of chili and lasagna. As a multi-cooker, it does so much more than slow-cook—you can also use it to sauté, stir-fry and more.

“I love this so much that I have given it a permanent spot on our counter," one of its 3,800 reviewers says. "Being able to brown right in the pot opens up a whole new world of minimum-mess-cooking, as well as the steaming function. My husband loves coming home to homemade meals if he has to work late as keeping things warm on the low setting works really well!”

Get the Cuisinart 3-in-1 Cook Central 6-Quart Multi-Cooker from Amazon for $159.95

4. Tatcha Water Cream Moisturizer

Tatcha Water Cream Moisturizer.

You probably already know falling asleep with your makeup on isn’t doing your skin any favors. Treat your skin to the skincare it deserves with this very popular Tatcha moisturizer designed for dry, oily and combination skin. It's oil-free and is made with fragrant Japanese botanicals—like rose, leopard lily and green tea—that minimize and tighten pores and smooth out your skin.

The moisturizer has racked up more than 302,000 likes at Sephora, with 5-star fans claiming they’ve noticed an improvement in their skin texture instantly. “[This was] my first time trying Tatcha and I am in love!" one person says. "I got so many compliments on my skin literally the next day after using this one. The price is steep but for the full-size cream it’s well worth it. Definitely no looking back for me! My skin is glowy and smooth.”

Get the Tatcha Water Cream Oil-Free Pore Minimizing Moisturizer from Sephora for $69

5. Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite.

Between deadlines, social commitments and sheer procrastination, many of us struggle to find the time to sit down with a good book. If you’re looking to spend more of your time indoors in a productive way, you’ll love starting off the new year with a Kindle Paperwhite 2021 by your bedside. As our tester’s top-rated Kindle, it has a user-friendly interface, a glare-proof lit screen to prevent eye strain and crisp text on a larger screen for a more immersive reading experience.

With 32 gigabytes of storage, you’ll be able to stock up on thousands of great reads. Looking to get started on your e-book collection? Check out contributor Marissa Miller’s debut book "Pretty Weird: Overcoming Impostor Syndrome and Other Oddly Empowering Lessons," which is a collection of humorous and heart-breaking essays that empower you to own your achievements and celebrate your most authentic self.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon for $139.99

6. Noom

Noom.

Weight loss is one of the most popular New Year's resolutions. While there are plenty of ways to shed a few pounds, a healthy and sustainable way is with Noom. Our Executive Editor, Megan McCarthy, tried the weight loss app for herself and is a big fan. She likes how easy it is to use and follow and that she lost weight (and kept it off) without extreme measures. She also loves that the program improved her overall relationship with food and her body and helped instill new healthy habits in her life.

Sign up for a Noom trial

7. Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Vacuum

Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Vacuum.

If you’ve been meaning to keep your space tidier this year, allow a smart cordless vacuum to help you do the trick. The Tineco A11 Hero runs up to 40 minutes on a full charge, features an LED-lit suction and numerous attachments to help you target 99.8 percent of particles and weighs just 11 pounds. While our experts haven’t reviewed this model specifically, our testers ranked its predecessor as one of the best cordless vacuums on the market.

The Tineco A11 Hero has garnered more than 11,000 Amazon reviews—many of them comparing it to the cult-favorite Dyson vacuum: “If you’ve been looking at cordless vacuums and you’re considering this one, you’re definitely a smart cookie. Over the years I’ve used many vacuums; Bissell, Dyson Animal, Shark Rocket (which I never thought I would find a decent replacement for before this came along). They’ve all been great vacuums, but the Tineco A11 takes the cake.”

Get the Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner from Amazon for $259.99

8. Manduka Yoga Blocks

Manduka Yoga Blocks.

Want to take better care of your spinal health or simply improve your overall well-being? You don’t have to be a Cirque du Soleil-level yogi to benefit from our favorite yoga blocks. By placing these Manduka cork yoga blocks under your sacrum during savasana or meditation, you can instantly relieve muscle tension and experience a full-body feeling of calm. Unlike foam yoga blocks, cork is a renewable and more sustainable option that’ll last years—so you can feel good about your New Year’s resolution in more ways than one.

“This yoga block has really transformed my practice,” one of the 2,600 reviewers says. “They are extremely high-quality and feel so much nicer on your hands than some of the other cork blocks I’ve felt, which seem to have a chunkier, harsher texture. You really do get what you pay for and these blocks are 110% worth the extra cost.”

Get the Manduka Yoga Blocks (2-Pack) from Amazon for $42

9. Good Days Start With Gratitude Journal

Good Days Start With Gratitude Journal.

Studies show a daily gratitude practice can do wonders in improving overall mental health, so if that’s your goal this year—kudos to you! Hold yourself accountable with this daily gratitude journal. Each of the 52 sections begins with an inspiring (but non-cheesy) quote surrounding gratitude, and it’s followed by a section per day of the week to include three things you’re thankful for—you know, just in case you ever forget.

“Just started using this journal after being in a bit of a funk at the start of this year," one of its 25,000 reviewers says. "I researched many different journals but this was the only one that I felt was simple, that didn't make too many 'demands' on my time, that was straightforward, in short, exactly what I was looking for. It's a simple concept and I've only been doing it for a week but I find myself looking for things to be thankful for...all because I want to.”

Get the Good Days Start With Gratitude Journal from Amazon for $18.31

10. Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheets

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The best bed sheets we tested are made by Brooklinen.

If you’re the type to scroll your timeline before bed only to realize it’s suddenly 4 a.m.—make sure you’ve got sheets so comfortable you fall asleep on contact. Make your sleep hygiene-related New Year’s resolutions a total dream with our experts’ recommended bed sheets. Of all others brands and models tested, we found the Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set came out of the dryer with fewest wrinkles. It also has a cotton sateen material that makes it nearly impervious to stains (a plus if you like to snack in bed, among other things). While it boasts a relatively thick feel, our reviewer says it stays cool to the touch.

Of its 19,000 reviewers, one person confirms these sheets will help you doze off in no time: “I really love these sheets! I've never owned fancy sheets, I've always used cheap ones and I sleep just fine. But I finally decided to splurge on these and I have to say—I'm shocked at what a difference it makes! They just feel so nice and cozy and luxurious all at the same time. As soon as you curl up in them, you feel so relaxed and happy.”

Get the Luxe Core Sheet Set from Brooklinen starting at $121.50

11. Lifepro Vibrating Foam Roller

Lifepro Vibrating Foam Roller.

If you’re resolving to take better care of your posture this year (i.e.: stop slouching at your desk and remember to stretch after workouts), scoop up this vibrating foam roller. It provides self-myofascial release therapy through the vibrating pressure of firm nodules. It has four settings, a built-in timer and a run time of up to four hours, and it includes a carrying case for easy portability.

“I am more in tune with my body and especially my sore spots and pain," one person says. "When I first got it, I didn't realize how sore I was! I've been using regular foam rollers but this takes it to the next level."

Get the Lifepro Surger Vibrating Foam Roller from Amazon for $99.96

12. Brita Filtering Water Bottle

Brita Filtering Water Bottle.

Have you drank enough water today? If you’re perpetually parched and want to change that in the new year, allow the stainless-steel Brita Filtering Water Bottle to help you kickstart the habit. Our experts named it the best water bottle because it keeps 20 ounces of water ice-cold for 24 hours straight, filters out all odors and chlorine, conveniently opens with one hand and fits neatly into most car and exercise machine cup holders.

“What I like is that it’s double-skinned and keeps the water cool for ages,” one of its 15,000 reviewers says. “With the filter in place and the integral drinking straw, you just suck with no tilting needed, which is ideal when driving. The loop on top makes for easy carrying. There is nothing I don't like about this.”

Get the Brita BB11 Premium Filtering Water Bottle from Amazon starting at $14.54

13. Technivorm Moccamaster Coffee Maker

Technivorm Moccamaster Coffee Maker.

If you’re tired of shelling out several bucks a day for a latte you can make even better at home, you’ll be thrilled to wake up to our expert’s’ favorite coffee maker every morning. The Moccamaster by Technivorm ranked the highest in taste tests for its copper heating element that maintains a bold and complex flavor without burning it in the reservoir. The pot makes 10 cups at a time in just four to six minutes and features an auto-shut off function should you wish to pour a cup before a brewing cycle is done (hey, no judgment!). It comes in four sleek hues in a trendy mid-century design that’ll add to the counter appeal of your kitchen.

“[Its] simple design coupled with high quality electronics produces the best coffee I have had the pleasure to drink,” one person says. “Since the ‘80s I've owned Braun, Krups, Cuisinart, Capresso, Motif, and Brim before making the decision to conspicuously consume and purchase the Technivorm. Technivorm knew early on what was required to produce a proper cup of coffee—and has stayed the course.”

Get the Technivorm Moccamaster 10-Cup Coffee Maker from Williams Sonoma starting at $329.95

