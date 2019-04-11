13 Things People Don't Realize You're Doing Because You're Undergoing Chemo

Most people have at least a little understanding of the basics of chemotherapy: drugs that are infused, injected or consumed over the course of a few weeks or months to treat conditions like cancer and autoimmune disease. But unless they’ve experienced chemo themselves or supported a loved one through the difficult process, they probably don’t realize all the ways chemotherapy turns your life upside down. They might not realize that even after each infusion is over, you are still coping with side effects, both physical and mental.

The potential physical side effects of chemotherapy are numerous — the American Cancer Society lists some of the most common as fatigue, hair loss, easy bruising and bleeding, nausea, constipation, “chemo brain” (similar to brain fog), changes in libido, and mouth and throat problems like sores. It’s also common to experience mental health side effects, such as anxiety and depression.

As oncologist Victoria Lavin, who also had cancer herself, told The Guardian about her own chemo experience:

Related:​ Johnny Depp Stars as Man With Cancer Given 6 Months to Live in 'The Professor'

It was no surprise that chemotherapy was gruelling…Giving patients permission to be kind to themselves in the first few days after treatment and not expecting to function anywhere near normally is something I will take back to the clinic.

To raise awareness of the small-but-still-significant ways chemo sneaks its way into your day-to-day, and show you that you’re not alone if chemo has affected you in ways you didn’t expect, we asked our Mighty cancer community to share things people don’t realize you’re doing because you’re undergoing chemo. What they shared is a testament to the challenges chemo throws at you — and how incredible you are for pushing through each one. Share in the comments what unexpected things chemo makes you do.

Here’s what our Mighty community told us:

1. “During chemo, I avoid eating raw foods while out due to the risk of contamination and because I’m immunosuppressed.” — Joanne W.

Related:​ 3 Simple Tips to Prevent Caregiver Stress

Since chemotherapy weakens the body’s immune system, people with cancer may have a harder time fighting off infections caused by germs and contaminants. Raw or undercooked food can lead to foodborne illness, so people undergoing chemotherapy are advised to avoid raw food.

2. “Having chemo made me lose control over my body. I would literally get sick without warning almost anywhere. Stress and emotional strain were definite triggers for me. To take back some control, I began carrying my own ’emergency kit.’ Inside I kept items like ginger/mint candies, essential oils, pain reliever, motion sickness bags and mouthwash. If and when I did find myself unwell these items brought me some much-needed comfort. Now, as an 11-year breast cancer survivor I can honestly say I never stopped carrying my kit. I think keeping it in my purse lets me hold on to those feelings of control… There is comfort in preparation because the outcome of cancer so very often unknown.” — Holly B.

Related:​ Popular Weed Killer Roundup's Alleged Link To Cancer Spreads Concern

Side effects can be brutal, so you may want to take inspiration from Holly and bring your own “chemo care kit” to help make the process more comfortable. Check out these 18 items our Mighty community recommended if you need some ideas.

3. “I don’t really like speaking on the phone. I find it exhausting. I’m also not very good with texts but I try. I know it bothers people but I just don’t have the energy most days.” — Maureen N.

Fatigue is one of the most common chemotherapy side effects, caused by the drugs directly and/or due to anemia that can also be caused by chemotherapy. The effects of fatigue are more than just physical — it can also leave you feeling emotionally drained, depressed and having difficulty concentrating. It’s OK to say no to social activities that you can’t handle right now.

4. “After chemo, I spend one week completely holed up in my apartment because my chemo is heat sensitive and light sensitive. I also end up nesting before any chemo… I gather all my stuff, clean everything, pull out all my comforting things, and prepare for the bed-ridden aftermath.” — Joanne W.

Chemo is known to cause light sensitivity, as well as other ocular problems like dry eyes and cataracts. One study conducted in India in 2012 looked at the effects of cancer on the eye and concluded that ocular side effects are likely under-reported. These products, recommended by people who are sensitive to light, can help protect your eyes and skin.