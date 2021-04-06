13 TikTok-famous beauty products with rave reviews

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

TikTok is more than just recipes (feta pasta, anyone?), organizational hacks, and laugh-out-loud clips. It’s brought some incredible beauty products to the forefront. The beauty videos on the app have influenced many to take the plunge and purchase at least one (let’s be honest—probably a few) products that have shown some remarkable results through a multitude of viral clips.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

From a color-correcting cream to a lash-lengthening mascara, we’ve rounded up top-rated beauty products from TikTok that are worth the hype.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

1. Kaja Cheeky Stamp Blendable Blush

Use the cutesy, heart-shaped Kaja Cheeky Stamp Blendable Blushstamp for a pop of color on the cheeks.

Blush is great, but have you tried a heart-shaped stampable one? As seen in this viral video about the Kaja Cheeky Stamp, more than 1,000 reviewers love how versatile this product is—it can be used as blush, lip color, and eyeshadow. The blush comes in three colors with a super creamy formula that blends seamlessly with your fingers—no brush required—so it’s perfect for on-the-go.

One Sephora reviewer exclaims: “I live for this blush! The shade is wonderful and so blendable! A nice sheer was of color and adorable packaging!”

Get the Kaja Cheeky Stamp Blendable Blush from Sephora for $24

2. Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Cream

Even out your skin tone with the Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Cream.

Looking to achieve the “no-makeup makeup look” without using any makeup? Try the Dr. Jart+ correcting cream from this video. TikTok users and over 3,000 5-star Sephora reviewers love how the green-tinted cream color corrects any redness while adjusting to blend into your skin tone. The cream leaves your face looking even and smoothed out, almost as if you applied a light-coverage foundation.

Story continues

A Sephora reviewer writes: “Meet the newest member of my beauty arsenal! I’ve been using this product daily for two weeks now and I am super impressed! Easy to apply, goes on easily, and the finish is incredible. Gives your skin an even tone glow. Would definitely recommend.”

Get the Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Cream from Sephora for $52

3. Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant

Gently exfoliate your skin with the Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant.

Skincare by Hyram lovers, unite! Dubbed by the TikTok skincare guru Hyram Yarbo (a.k.a. Skincare by Hyram) as “magic,” it’s no surprise that this product went viral and now has a huge following. Many videos feature Paula's Choice Skin-Perfecting Exfoliant and over 20,000 reviewers on Amazon claim that it exfoliates, unclogs pores, and brightens with salicylic acid. Still, it’s gentle enough for everyday use and won’t dry out the skin.

One Amazon reviewer explains: “I have every skin issue you can think of—rosacea, acne (hormonal, cystic, whiteheads, blackheads), dehydration, excessive oiliness, redness, all of it. I’ve spent probably thousands on a multitude of different products, trying to find one that would at least make a dent. [...] I’ve been trying to turn my skin around for years!! This was the product that did it. If I could give it 100 stars, I would. It has seriously changed my life!!!”

Get the Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant from Amazon for $29.50

4. Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops

Help your skin achieve a healthy glow with the Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops.

For a serum that’ll make you glow, try these Glow Recipe dew drops in this video. The user says these drops and the Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner are her secrets to incredibly dewy skin. The serum claims to hydrate with hyaluronic acid and reduce the look of hyperpigmentation with niacinamide. More than 1,000 Sephora reviewers and a 4.6-star rating also stand behind its ability to give a beautiful finish to the skin.

One Sephora reviewer gushes: “I am obsessed with this product! If you’re the type that wears minimal makeup then this is definitely for you. I don’t wear makeup often so this gave my skin a little extra boost and shine. The consistency isn’t too thick or sticky and when you apply it, it just coats your face with a glowing layer of hydration. I put it on right after I apply my moisturizer and it stays all day! And the scent is amazing!”

Get the Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops from Sephora for $34

5. Freck Beauty OG Freckle Pen

Add faux freckles to your skin with the Freck Beauty OG Freckle Pen.

Having freckles is now a beauty trend. Thanks to this pen, the process of creating faux freckles is simple (and sun-free). Just dab the brush on your face to draw on your desired look, dipping back into the cylinder for more pigmentation, and vóila—instant freckles. See the Freck Pen in action in this video or trust its 4.5-star rating and the dozens of Freck reviewers saying how user-friendly, long-lasting, and realistic the product is.

One Freck reviewer writes: “This product is amazing! Looks so real and natural. Helps emphasize the few light freckles that I have in the best way. The husband didn’t even know they were fake!”

Get the OG Freckle Pen from Sephora for $22

6. Maybelline Sky High Waterproof Mascara

Add length to your lashes with the Maybelline Sky High Waterproof Mascara.

There’s nothing like opening a new tube of mascara, swiping it on your lashes, and giving the eyes and face an instant pick-me-up. This viral video of the Maybelline Sky High Mascara shows it'll add mega length to your lashes and cause them to appear fuller. But that’s not all. It also has the seal of approval from over 14,000 Amazon reviewers and Reviewed’s mascara tester, Brigitt Earley, too.

One Amazon reviewer writes: “I had chemo four years ago and my lashes grew back very thin. I am constantly buying mascara for fullness or length. This mascara made my lashes so long. Even my husband noticed!”

Get the Maybelline Sky High Waterproof Mascara from Amazon for $8.98

7. Cerave Salicylic Acid Cleanser

Wash your skin with the CeraVe Salicylic Acid Cleanser to remove makeup and prevent breakouts.

Another one of Skincare by Hyram’s favorites, the Cerave Salicylic Acid Cleanser gained a massive following and a 4.7-star rating from over 20,000 Amazon reviewers because it effectively cleanses without stripping moisture. Similar to Cerave Foaming Facial Cleanser—also a TikTok staple—the Salicylic Acid Cleanser contains gentle ingredients and chemical exfoliator salicylic acid to help keep acne under control.

One Amazon reviewer raves: “This cleanser is a freaking miracle-worker! It’s the first product to completely clear up my cystic face and chest acne! I’ve used everything from Proactive, Paula’s Choice, Murad, Neutrogena, etc., and nothing holds a candle to Cerave. I’m on my third bottle.”

Get the Cerave Salicylic Acid Cleanser from Amazon for $10.99

8. The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution

Deeply exfoliate your skin with the The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution mask.

There’s a reason why the Ordinary mask from this video keeps selling out—it’s affordable and produces amazing results. The mask uses three types of acid—glycolic, lactic, and salicylic—to chemically exfoliate and improve skin texture and tone. Priced at under $8, it’s not expensive and has over 2,400 Sephora reviews and a 4.6-star rating that stand by it.

A Sephora reviewer writes: “Love this product! For anyone struggling with acne scars/uneven skin/pores, this is a godsend! I have been getting more adult cystic acne since wearing masks and this has helped clear those scars up. I feel so much more confident without makeup. I started using this twice a week and my skin has never looked so glowy. Also, I never write reviews—I just always want to help people find what works and this seriously has changed my skin.”

Get The Ordinary Peeling Solution from Sephora for $7.20

9. Becca Cosmetics Under Eye Brightening Corrector

Color correct your dark circles with the Becca Cosmetics Under Eye Brightening Corrector.

Say hello to brighter under eyes, thanks to this famous under-eye brightening concealer. The Becca under-eye corrector in this viral video brightens up your under-eye area and banishes dark circles using vitamin E—making it seem like you actually slept for eight hours last night. Plus, over 1,000 reviewers on Sephora rave about it, too.

One Sephora reviewer writes: “If you’re a brown girl like me, then just get this now. I have tried so many under-eye products to no avail. This one is the only [concealer] that noticeably brightens my dark circles and I am absolutely obsessed. Only need the slightest amount in the inner corners and the generations of dark circles disappear. Stock up!”

Get the Becca Cosmetics Under Eye Brightening Concealer from Sephora for $32

10. E.L.F. Cosmetics Poreless Putty Primer

Blur your pores and prepare your skin for makeup with the E.L.F Cosmetics Poreless Putty Primer.

Applying primer before your foundation is the key to it not only lasting all day but looking super smooth, too. This E.L.F. putty primer went viral and secured the approval of over 1,000 Ulta reviewers because it blurs every single pore and gives a photo-ready finish on the skin.

One reviewer gushes: “I was very pleasantly surprised by this primer. Not only did it fill in my large pores, but it filled in some fine lines I have around my nose and forehead too. It provided a soft matte finish and helped hold my makeup on for a long day at work. A new fan here!”

Get the E.L.F. Cosmetics Poreless Putty Primer from Ulta for $8

11. Neogen Pore Tight Peeling Mousse

Cleanse your pores with the satisfying Neogen Pore Tight Peeling Mousse.

Watching one video of the Neogen peel will leave you completely mesmerized. With its rich foam consistency, this mousse received 3.2 million views on TikTok for its ability to remove dirt, makeup residue, and blackheads from your pores using alginic acid.

An Amazon reviewer raves: “This stuff is incredible! It takes off a layer of skin with ease and feels great! It leaves your skin fresh, glowing, and tightens pores! I will always keep this in stock. It's just amazing! You will not be disappointed!”

Get the Neogen Pore Tight Peeling Mousse from Amazon for $28

12. First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub with 10% AHA

Diminish the appearance of your keratosis pilaris with the First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub with 10% AHA.

Keratosis pilaris (KP) is patches of bumpy redness on the skin due to clogged hair follicles. Videos of the First Aid Beauty KP scrub show real results from people with KP. It contains glycolic and lactic acid to chemically exfoliate decongested pores and alleviate the dry, rough bumps associated with KP. The scrub has a 4.4-star rating and the approval of over 800 Sephora reviewers.

One reviewer claims: “This is a miracle product for those with keratosis pilaris! I have had the skin condition since birth and literally nothing would help until now. This is so gentle and makes your skin so soft. I have already reordered because I am obsessed. You only need a small amount of product each time so it is also a great value. Highly recommended!”

Get the First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub with 10% AHA from Sephora for $28

13. Eucerin Daily Hydration Body Cream with SPF 30

Moisturize and protect your skin with the Eucerin Daily Hydration Body Cream with SPF 30.

If you’re still not wearing SPF every day, then this viral body cream will be a game-changer. Aside from its affordable price tag, the SPF-containing Eucerin cream went viral because it protects your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays without leaving behind a ghostly cast. If that wasn’t enough, the product also boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon from over 3,000 reviewers. The product isn't water-resistant, so don't forget to reapply often if you wear it while sweating or swimming.

One Amazon reviewer raves: “I am beyond happy with this purchase. I wish I had known about this sooner! It doesn’t feel like sunscreen at all, it just feels like a nice hydrating lotion. Not too heavy or greasy and after just a few minutes it doesn’t feel like I have anything on at all, but my skin remains nice and hydrated.”

Get the Eucerin Daily Hydration Body Cream with SPF 30 from Amazon for $10.99

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 13 TikTok-famous beauty products with rave reviews