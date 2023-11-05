13 total arrests made at Texas Rangers championship parade: Arlington Police

Authorities made 13 arrests at or related to the Texas Rangers championship parade on Friday, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Between 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday, Arlington police made 13 arrests related to the parade or activity at the Texas Live! Plaza, where the celebration was held:

five public intoxication arrests

two DWI arrests

one evading arrest

one fighting-in-public arrest

two drug-related arrests

Two other arrests were also made when police responded to a report about shots fired in an AT&T Stadium parking lot in the 1200 block of Sanford Street and AT&T Way, near where the parade had started.

The occupants of two vehicles got into an argument that led to a physical fight when one of the individuals involved in the fight, 37-year-old Tommy Phonthalangsy, displayed a gun and fired it into the air, according to police.

He was arrested at the scene and was charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of unlawful carrying of a weapon by a felon as he has prior felony convictions.

Tiffany Keovilavong, 30, another individual involved in the fight, was arrested on outstanding warrants, police said.

Officers working the parade did respond to multiple instances where parade attendees attempted to climb signs, light poles, and traffic signals, according to police. Officers did instruct those individuals to come down for their safety and the safety of those around them, but arrests were not made connected to those instances, police said.