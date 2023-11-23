13 Tri-Cities restaurants, other businesses fail food safety inspections

The Benton Franklin Health District gave failing grades in 13 food safety inspections from Nov. 11-17 to restaurants, a deli, a pub, a food truck and other businesses selling food in the Tri-Cities.

The health district’s food safety team gave passing grades on 86 inspections in the Tri-Cities area, with half of those being awarded perfect scores.

In the district’s routine inspections, businesses or organizations that receive at least 35 points for the more serious red violations are required to have additional inspections and must meet a tougher standard on those.

To pass followup inspections, they must have fewer than 25 red points and fewer than 10 red points for previous issues.

Scores of 85 or more red points result in establishments remaining on probation until they pass two follow-up inspections, the first one within 72 hours.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illnesses, such as improper temperature control of food, lack of handwashing or bare-hand contact with foods.

Blue violations are low risk factors related to the cleanliness and physical condition of an establishment.

No notice is given before the inspections.

Inspection results are posted online so residents can look up the status and the details of any violations of individual restaurants or check other businesses.

Go to bit.ly/BFHDinspections. Click on the business name and then on the date of the inspection on the right half of the next page. Look for the “Violations” tab.

Failed inspections

Asian Garden, 1320 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Follow-up Nov. 13 (35 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding (>45°F).

Coalcoman Restaurant, 528 S. Ely St., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 16 (65 Red, 7 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper handwashing, inadequate handwashing facilities, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

Comfort Inn, 7801 W. Quinault Ave., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 17 (35 Red, 5 Blue)

Notes: Improper cooling procedures, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Helados La Michoacana, 402 N. Ely St., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 15 (60 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Inadequate handwashing facilities, improper hot holding (<130°F), room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

La Cabana Meat Market (Food service), 1501 W. Court St., Pasco, Follow-up Nov. 13 (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding (<130°F).

La Cocina, 720 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Follow-up Nov. 13 (60 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Not properly disposing of potentially unsafe food, improper hot holding (<130°F).(25 points)

Mas Taco, Event, Follow-up Nov. 16 (55 Red, 3 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper handwashing, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

Moonshot Brewing Pub at the Park, 94 Lee Blvd., Richland, Routine Nov. 16 (50 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, not properly disposing of potentially unsafe food (food kept for more than seven days), improper hot holding (<130°F), lack of conformance with approved procedures. (10 points)

North Korners, (Food service), 52 E. Vineyard Drive, Pasco, Follow-up Nov. 13 (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding (<130°F).

Sushi Time/Shiki Sushi, 1408 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 14 (75 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100%, raw meat improperly stored, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding (>45°F).

Thai Garden, 101 N. Union St., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 13 (60 Red, 23 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100%, raw meat improperly stored, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding (>45), lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Wendy’s, 7003 Canal Drive, Kennewick, Routine Nov. 16 (50 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, inadequate handwashing facilities, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Yoke’s Fresh Market (Deli), 454 Keene Road, Richland, Routine Nov. 14 (45 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding (>45°F), lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Passed inspections

Atomic Ale Brewpub & Eatery, 1015 Lee Blvd., Richland, Routine Nov. 15 (20 Red, 0 Blue)

Azteca, 2807 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 16 (5 Red, 10 Blue)

Beltran’s Bakery, 1724 W. Clark St., Pasco, Routine Nov. 16 (20 Red, 5 Blue)

Blossom Cups & Cakes, 6501 Crosswind Blvd., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 16 (5 Red, 5 Blue)

Bruchi’s, 1402 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Routine Nov. 16 (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Casita de Cafe, 420 W. Columbia Ave., Connell, Routine Nov. 13 (25 Red, 5 Blue)

Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland, Routine Nov. 14 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Circle K with Subway (Food service), 104 S. Washington St., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 13 ( 5 Red, 5 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Circle K (Food service), 4201 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 16 (Food service 5 Red, 3 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Circle K (Food service), 2105 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 13 (Food service 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Col Solare Winery, 50207 Antinori Road, Benton City, Routine Nov. 13 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Columbia Basin Racquet Club, 1776 Terminal Drive, Richland, Routine Nov. 16 (5 Red, 5 Blue)

Crazy Moose Casino, 510 S. 20th Ave., Pasco, Follow-up Nov. 15 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Delicias Raspados, Event, Routine Nov. 15 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Dollar Tree, 1307 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Routine Nov. 13 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Dollar Tree, 87 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Routine Nov. 13 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Dollar Tree, 5710 N. Road 68, Pasco, Routine Nov. 13 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

DQ Grill & Chill, 3250 Duportail St., Richland, Routine Nov. 13 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Dream Dinners, 6501 Crosswind Blvd., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 14 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

El Marino, Event, Routine Nov. 16 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

El Padrino Bakery, 615 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Routine Nov. 14 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Grand Central Coffee Station, 2205 W. Court St., Pasco, Routine Nov. 15 (Restaurant 5 Red, 2 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Great Harvest Bread Co., 6705 Chapel Hill Blvd., Pasco, Routine Nov. 16 (30 Red, 5 Blue)

Greek Islands Cuisine, 600 Gage Blvd., Richland, Routine Nov. 14 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Hampton Inn, 486 Bradley Blvd., Richland, Follow-up Nov. 14 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland, Routine Nov. 14 (0 Red, 2 Blue)

Headstart/Marcus Whitman, 1704 Gray St., Richland, Routine Nov. 14 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Holiday Inn, 802 George Washington Way, Richland, Follow-up Nov. 14 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

IHop, 6511 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Routine Nov. 16 (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Kindred Spirits, 430 George Washington Way, Richland, Routine Nov. 15 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Kiona Vineyards Winery, 44612 N. Sunset Road, Benton City, Routine Nov. 13 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Knots and Grounds Espresso, 504 E. First Ave., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 16 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Latte Lovin Cart (Mobile), Event, Routine Nov. 14 (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Leona Libby Middle School, 3259 Belmont Blvd., West Richland, Routine Nov. 17 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Liberty Christian School, 2200 Williams Blvd., Richland, Routine Nov. 16 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Los Pinos (Commissary), 1504 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Routine Nov. 16 ( 10 Red, 0 Blue)

Magill’s Restaurant, 3214 Road 68, Pasco, Follow-up Nov. 16 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

McDonald’s, 2700 S. Quillan St., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 16 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Oh Sushi, 735 The Parkway, Richland, Routine Nov. 15 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Rays Golden Lion, 1353 George Washington Way, Richland, Routine Nov. 16 (15 Red, 5 Blue)

Red Apple Market, 902 S. Washington St., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 14 (Deli 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Meat 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Red Rail Espresso, 4301 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 16 (0 Red, 3 Blue)

Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland, Routine Nov. 16 (0 Red, 7 Blue)

Rivers Edge High School, 975 Gillespie St., Richland, Routine Nov. 16 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Royal Mart, 4212 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 16 (Food service 15 Red, 0 Blue) (Grocery 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Sacajawea Elementary School, 535 Fuller St., Richland, Routine Nov. 14 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

7-Eleven (Deli), 415 Wright Ave., Richland, Follow-up Nov. 15 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

SOI 705, 705 The Parkway Richland, Follow-up Nov. 15 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Some Bagels Too, 810 S. Washington St., Kennewick, Follow-up Nov. 14 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Southgate Elementary School, 3121 W. 19th Ave., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 14 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Starbuck’s Coffee, 59 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Routine Nov. 15 (20 Red, 2 Blue)

Subway, 515 Ninth St., Benton City, Follow-up Nov. 16 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Sun Market, 1400 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 16 (Food service 25 Red, 0 Blue) (Grocery 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Super 8 Motel, 626 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 16 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Super Mex El Pueblo Market, 720 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Routine Nov. 14 (Bakery 30 Red, 0 Blue) (Meat 5 Red, 0 Blue (Store 10 Red, 0 Blue)

Taqueria Las Marias, 1501 W. Sylvester St., Pasco, Follow-up Nov. 13 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Taqueria Los Volcanes (Mobile), Event, Routine Nov. 15 (25 Red, 5 Blue)

Tesoro Truck Stop (Store), 528 S. Ely St., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 16 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

The Corndog Company, Event, Routine Nov. 11 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Tortilleria Y Carniceria Monarca, 1108 W. Sylvester St., Pasco, Routine Nov. 14 (Bakery 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Food service 30 Red, 0 Blue) (Grocery 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Meat 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Toyota of Tri-Cities, 6321 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Routine Nov. 16 (5 Red, 5 Blue)

Tri-Tech Catering, 5929 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 14 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Tri-Tech Skills Center, 5929 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 14 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Walgreens, 4000 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 16 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

White Bluffs Elementary School, 1250 Kensington Way, Richland, Routine Nov. 17 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Xpress Mart, 1724 W. Clark St., Pasco, Routine Nov. 16 (Restaurant 5 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Yoke’s Fresh Market, 454 Keene Road, Richland, Routine Nov. 14 (Bakery 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Coffee 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Hazard analysis of critical control points 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Meat 10 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 10 Red, 0 Blue)