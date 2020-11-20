13 top-rated face masks to keep you warm this winter

These masks will keep your face warm and protected.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released a statement saying that face masks, in addition to offering protection to others, also offer protection to the wearer as well as help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Given this information, face masks aren’t going away any time soon and with temperatures dropping in some areas of the U.S., you may want a face mask that will keep your face warm while also offering protection.

There are many options for winter face masks. You’ll want to look for masks with multiple layers and proper fit, and that are made of tightly-woven materials like flannel or thick cotton to offer the best protection. Many knit fabrics are great for warmth but because they stretch and the fabric opens up, forming holes where particles can get in and out, making the mask less protective.

Below, we’ve put together a list of masks that will keep your face warm while you’re out in the cold and help protect you based on our tests and the most highly rated and reviewed masks.

1. Our favorite Athleta mask

This mask was a top performer in our tests.

This mask was the best overall in our tests. These have become my go-to face mask for just about everything from running errands to working out. While these won’t keep your face warm in sub-zero temperatures, I’ve worn them on colder days and they keep the chill away.

Each mask is triple-layered, which means it provides more protection than a mask with fewer layers of fabric and helps keep your face warm. It strikes a nice balance between providing protection and breathability. The mask is comfortable to wear for long periods at a time, as it has adjustable ear loops for a customized fit and an adjustable nose piece.

Get the Athleta Non Medical Face Mask, 5-pack for $30

2. A budget-friendly option

This mask performed well in our tests and has three layers.

The mask from Old Navy is one of the most budget-friendly options that we tested. Despite costing less than other masks we tested, it still has three layers and offers protection from the cold.

The face covering is relatively simple and does not have an adjustable nose wire or a pocket for a filter, but I found during testing that it still performed well, despite not having these extras.

The mask has two options for ear loops—one with adjustable ear loops and one without. The masks struck a good balance between being tight enough to stay on my face, but not so tight that my ears were in pain.

Get the Old Navy Triple-Layer Face Mask, 5-pack for $12.50

3. This mask is like a blanket for your face

This three-layer mask feels like a blanket for your face.

Under Armour’s “Sportsmask” sold out in less than an hour after launch. The “Sportsmask” is made with performance fabrics and is intended for working out. However, I found the mask to be too warm for workouts but a good option for the colder months, even though it’s not the intended purpose. It has a “three-layer system”, with two material layers sandwiched around a thicker foam material, making it feel like you are wearing a blanket over your face which is nice for chillier days.

Get the Under Armour Sportsmask for $30

4. A plaid face mask from Etsy

Keep your face toasty with this wool and cotton face mask.

Etsy store HeritageBoutiqueLiEM is selling this plaid face mask made for winter. It has two layers of fabric: The inner layer is cotton and the outer layer is wool, making it a great choice for colder winter days. It also has adjustable ear loops and a pocket for a filter. With over 3,282 sales, reviewers rave they love their masks and say they are great quality.

Get the Plaid Winter Face Mask at Etsy for $15.80

5. A fluffy sherpa mask

It's like a teddy bear for your face.

Faux fur jackets are still going strong this winter and now you can have a mask to match. This mask from Etsy looks like all the popular faux fur sherpa jackets and comes in four different colors. It’s double-layered with woven cotton material on the inside and fluffy faux fur on the outside. It has adjustable ear loops and, from the 780+ shop reviews, happy customers love these stylish masks and how well they fit.

Get the Faux Fur Face Mask at Etsy starting at $10.50

6. This cheery Christmas face mask

Spread some holiday cheer and keep warm.

If you’re looking to add some holiday cheer and to keep your face warm, you may want to add this velvet mask to your cart. It has adjustable layers with two layers of fabric (cotton on the inside and velvet on the outside). They come in three holiday colors with gold embroidery that reads “Merry Christmas”.

Get the Velvet Cotton-Blend Embroidered Double Layered at Etsy starting at $10.50

7. A popular flannel face mask

Get all the fun prints.

Nothing says winter like a good flannel, and now you can get flannel for your face with these masks from Etsy. This shop has nearly 1,000 sales and excited customers rave that they love these masks and have bought multiple of them. These masks have two layers of fabric and the flannel is sure to keep your face warm and comfy.

Get the Flanner Winter Face Mask at Etsy for $5

8. This fuzzy cover for your face mask

This will keep your face and mask warm.

If you already have a ton of face masks or simply don’t want to buy any more but want something warm, this face mask cover is a great accessory to add to your face mask wardrobe. It’s designed to be worn over your face mask and this fluffy fleece material will provide extra warmth because it covers your face, ears, and nose. It has velcro in the back to fasten it to your head, which means you won’t have to worry about it slipping off. Reviewers rave that it’s great for layering and that it's comfortable and warm.

Get the Winter Face Mask Cover at Etsy for $9.99

9. A mask with three layers

These masks have three layers.

This mask has three layers, which means it will offer better protection. It has two layers of flannel on the outside and one layer of cotton in between and also has an adjustable nose wire. The Etsy shop that sells them has a huge following with over 2,000+ reviews and many fans rave that these masks are comfortable and fit well and they keep ordering them over and over.

Get the Flannel Face Mask with Nose Wire at Etsy starting at $9.00

10. These colorful flannel masks

These come in a variety of colors.

These flannel masks come in a variety of colors and patterns and will keep your face warm while looking stylish. They’re made with two layers of cotton flannel and have elastic ear loops. Within the 3,000+ reviews, excited flannel mask wearers say these are very comfortable and “perfect for fall and winter."

Get the Flannel Cotton Mask at Etsy for $9.99

11. A stylish faux fur mask

Look stylish and stay warm.

You’ll look and feel ready for winter with this faux fur mask. It has two layers of fabric: cotton on the inside and fluffy faux fur on the outside. You can choose from eight colors and it also has adjustable ear loops. It has 2,700+ enthusiastic reviews with one satisfied customer writing, “This mask is the best for winter! It will match my faux fur coat on really bitter cold days and it will keep my nose warm!”

Get the Faux Fur Face Mask at Etsy for $6.99

12. This staff member favorite

This mask has two layers to protect your face.

This mask has multiple layers of densely woven fabric, making it a great option for cold weather. Here at Reviewed, multiple staff members are fans of the Tom Bihn masks. Our editor, Seamus, loves the unique nose piece. He says, “I think the best bit is that for the nose piece, instead of sewing in a piece of metal for you to bend that you can't replace should it break, they use twist ties. This significantly lengthens the long-term wearability of the mask."

The mask is comfortable to wear due to the soft ear loops, and because of its construction, it does not cling to your face. The material is also densely woven (meaning more protection), but not thick to the point where it becomes hard to breathe.

Get the Tom Bihn V1 Reusable Cloth Face Mask for $13

13. A snug-fitting cotton face mask

Keep your face warm in this thick cotton mask.

Out of all the masks we tested, this one has the thickest material and the most snug fit, which means it will keep your face warmer compared to thinner masks and offer better protection. This is a good choice if you need a mask that ties around your head instead of ear loops. However, if you prefer ear loops they have that option as well.

Get the Aplat Reusable Cotton Face Mask for $24

