13 ways to pad your bank account, starting this weekend

Shane Murphy
·9 min read
13 ways to pad your bank account, starting this weekend
13 ways to pad your bank account, starting this weekend

We're guessing you could use at least a little more money right about now. Right?

Maybe you're struggling to make ends meet as the latest, ugliest wave of the coronavirus brings new lockdowns and business closures. Or maybe you could use more cash for online shopping as you hide out from the pandemic at home.

If you've got money problems or just have your eye on a brand new smartphone, you might give your bank account a boost starting this weekend.

We've checked out a bunch of money-making ideas and have put together this roster of 13 honest-to-gosh ways to increase your income. You could easily get something going before Monday rolls around.

1. Turn your old playthings into a payday

Sao Paulo / Brazil - June 29 2019: Closeup of old toys including superheroes (Huck, Superman, Spiderman, Robin, Batgirl) and cartoon characters (Hello Kitty, Minion, and Disney ones).
Jo Galvao / Shutterstock

Got a box full of your old toys, gathering dust in your attic — or your mom's? Well, maybe the time has finally come to say goodbye and list that stuff online, because it may be worth more than you'd think.

Toys from the 1970s and '80s could be worth hundreds of dollars, maybe even thousands, if you kept them in good condition.

Selling things on eBay is relatively simple, but if you’ve never done it before, check out this handy guide on how to get started.

2. Start investing — and get free stock

If you’ve never played the stock market before, you might think that owning shares in a well-known company is out of reach right now.

But one popular stock trading app will let you invest in companies like Google and Tesla for as little as $1 — and when they profit, so can you.

You also can buy fractional shares — little pieces of stocks, options, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and cryptocurrencies. Best of all, there are no fees and no commissions.

And when you sign up, you'll have one free share added to your account — and there’s a chance it’ll be from Facebook, Visa or Microsoft.

3. Save every time you shop online

The hands of a woman online shopping on her smartphone and computer.
Waraporn Wattanakul / Shutterstock

If you're like many people and are doing much of your shopping online these days, you likely go to the same website again and again. You know which one.

But Amazon doesn’t always have the best prices, and nobody has time to price-check every store.

But you can just install a free browser extension that will automatically find you deals and coupon codes every time you shop online.

You also can set price-drop alerts for your favorite products, so if they go on sale you’ll be the first to know. The download takes just a moment and could save you hundreds of dollars each year.

4. Collect your unclaimed money

This happens all the time: People move on and forget all about money they've left behind in old accounts. It's so common that Americans currently have more than $40 billion in unclaimed funds waiting for them.

Is a chunk of that yours? Search MissingMoney.com, which will show if you left any money in an old checking or savings account, or if you’re entitled to unclaimed life insurance policies from relatives who have passed away. (You'll want to be a lot more careful when you buy your own life insurance policy).

You also should check with the IRS to see if there are any tax refunds you're missing.

You can amend your previous tax returns for up to three years if you were eligible for a refund but neglected to claim it.

5. Make your debt less expensive

Young stressed Caucasian couple facing financials troubles, sitting at kitchen table with papers, calculator and laptop computer and reading document from bank, looking frustrated and unhappy
WAYHOME studio / Shutterstock

High-interest debt from credit cards and personal loans can be a major drain on your bank balance, especially if you’re able to make only the minimum payments each month amid the pandemic.

If you want to break free from your debt ASAP, your best bet is to shop around for a debt consolidation loan. You’ll trade in all of your current debts — credit cards, loans, everything — for a single monthly payment at a lower interest rate.

You can borrow up to $100,000 with no collateral at rates as low as 5.95%.

Depending on how much interest you’re paying on your current debts, consolidating them could save you thousands of dollars and help you become debt-free years earlier.

6. Put the brakes on your car insurance bills

If you own a car and aren't shopping around for cheaper insurance every six months, you could be throwing away more than $1,100 a year, according to one estimate

Comparing rates from multiple insurance companies may sound like a lot of work, but there are websites that do the shopping around for you and can find you a better deal in three minutes.

Just answer a few quick questions, and you'll soon be sorting through quotes from hundreds of car insurers to find you the lowest price available for the coverage you currently have.

It’s totally free, so even if you’re just curious it’s worth checking out — just to see how much you could save.

7. Find a better rate on your homeowners insurance

Rear view of a couple relaxing on a sofa at home and looking outside a green background through the window of the living room
Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock

If your home insurance bill seems steep, you might be able to cut it down to size by shopping around online for a better rate.

Just compare quotes from hundreds of insurers for free, in only a couple of minutes.

Answer a few basic questions, and you’ll instantly see the best deals available in your area.

You could save close to $1,000 a year on your homeowners policy, while still keeping the same level of coverage you currently have.

8. Get paid when businesses behave badly

When companies do the wrong thing, they get taken to court — and sometimes their customers receive some compensation.

Check ClassAction.com to see if you qualify for reimbursement over products or services you purchased in the past that were falsely advertised, defective, or that you were overcharged for.

Recent settlements have involved companies including Apple, Tesla, Juul and others. Many class action claims can be completed online in a few minutes, though it may take up to a year to receive your rebate.

The criteria for eligibility will vary depending on the lawsuit, but in some cases you may not even need a receipt to get reimbursed. If proof of purchase is required and you can’t find your receipt, remember to check your bank and credit card statements.

9. Grow your spare change

Growing plants on coins stacked on green blurred backgrounds and natural light with financial ideas.
Arthon.Meekodong / Shutterstock

Another easy way to start investing in the stock market is by putting your spare change to work.

There's an app that offers micro-investing accounts starting at just a few bucks a month. The "round-up" feature lets you invest the spare change that’s left over whenever you make a purchase.

So if you buy a coffee for $3.65, 35 cents will get added to your account. It may not seem like much, but over time that spare change can really add up.

10. Shrink your student loan debt

Payments on federal student loans are paused through the end of 2020, but if you’ve got debt from a private student loan you’re still on the hook for your regular monthly minimum.

The good news is that right now interest rates on private student loans are at all-time lows — as low as 1% in some cases — and refinancing your loan can save you a bundle.

Refinancing lets you pay off your current debt with a new loan that has a lower interest rate. Your monthly payment will go down, and you’ll have more money to spend on other things.

You can find quotes from multiple lenders in just minutes, so you can shop around and make sure you’re getting the best rate possible that could save you thousands in interest.

11. Cut your clutter and get paid

stack of books, library, cd, headphones, wooden table and bookcase
Xanya69 / Shutterstock

Mess creates stress, and if you’re already worried about money, you don’t need piles of clutter adding to your anxiety. But trying to sell your old electronics, books, and movies online can be a chore, and you might make only a fraction of what your items are worth.

We conducted a test of the top services online and found that Decluttr pays up to 33% more than other buyback programs, plus it was super easy to use.

Just type in the specs of your old gadgets or use the Decluttr app to scan the barcodes on your books, video games and DVDs, and you’ll get a quote instantly. Then all you have to do is put your stuff in a box, stick on the free shipping label, and drop it off at the nearest UPS store.

As soon as Decluttr gets your castoffs, you’ll be paid the next day via PayPal or direct deposit.

12. Use artificial intelligence to find a better job

The job market is tough right now, and if your hunt for work is coming up short it might be time to expand your search to positions that fall outside your field.

One free online job board uses artificial intelligence to match you with the best jobs from more than 8 million postings, based on your skills, education and experience.

It also provides valuable information on over 35,000 job titles, including the credentials required and the criteria that recruiters look for in a top candidate.

By broadening your search, you may be able to find a career you didn’t even know you were qualified for.

13. Make money from that hobby you love

Professional photographer taking picture in city
Sergey Nivens / Shutterstock

Everybody's got a hobby. What's yours? You could use it to score some side gigs and supplement your income.

When you use an online marketplace for digital freelance service, you can find someone eager to pay you for doing what you love.

It’s sort of like using a dating site — you just create a profile describing what you bring to the table, and people will find you based on what they’re looking for.

Once you start completing gigs and racking up positive reviews, you can bump up the price of your services and make even more money.

Latest Stories

  • Trump news – live: President refuses to answer questions after new false election claims

    Follow the latest updates

  • Biden says he will not pursue a national lockdown as part of his COVID-19 response: 'I am not going to shut down the economy, period'

    The notion of Biden shutting down the economy was a repeated talking point from President Donald Trump's campaign.

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com America is buckling The dangerously stupid machinations of Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to be deported from US to Germany

    A 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp who lived undiscovered in the US for decades is to be deported to Germany, where he could face prosecution, after his appeal against a deportation order was rejected this week. Friedrich Karl Berger succeeded in covering up his role as a concentration camp guard for more than 70 years and still receives a pension for his wartime service in the German navy. His past finally caught up with him when an SS index card of his service record was found among documents rescued from a German ship sunk by the RAF in 1945. The card revealed he had served as a guard at one of the Neuengamme network of concentration camps in northern Germany, where more than 40,000 prisoners including Jews, Poles and Russian POWs were worked to death as slave labourers. “After 75 years, this is ridiculous. I cannot believe it,” Mr Berger told The Washington Post when the original deportation order was handed down in February. “You’re forcing me out of my home.”

  • Supreme Court cancels arguments over Trump bid to withhold parts of Russia probe

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday canceled oral arguments next month over President Donald Trump's bid to keep Congress from seeing material withheld from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian political meddling, raising the possibility that the justices may never rule on the issue. The court granted a request from the Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which asked in court papers for a postponement given that a new Congress will convene in the first week of January 2021 and Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. The committee last year subpoenaed grand jury materials related to the Mueller report, which documented Moscow's interference in the 2016 presidential election to boost Trump's candidacy.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • Progressive groups warn Biden that giving White House roles to anyone with Google ties, including its former CEO Eric Schmidt, would 'alienate' the nation

    The 14 progressive groups told Biden they "want to ensure that the internet isn't dominated by a handful of corporations," such as Google.

  • Asian Americans called ‘yellow folk’ by US health official during meeting about combatting racism

    Dr Peter Beilenson apologises for ‘significant mistake’

  • Plan to raise China's retirement age sparks anger

    A decision by the Communist Party of China to raise the retirement age under a long-term economic and development plan has sparked anger on social media in fast-greying China. In 2018, nearly 250 million of China's 1.4 billion people were aged 60 or over. "Delaying retirement means we have to postpone our pension," one user on the Weibo platform wrote on Friday.

  • Desperate Rudy’s Latest Pennsylvania Gambit Is Wilder Than His Sweaty Press Conference

    Rudy Giuliani came off a bizarre, sweaty, fact-free press conference Thursday with a legal play just as wild: Instead of providing a speck of evidence for the Trump campaign’s claims of voter fraud, he’s now calling on Pennsylvania to prove the ballots it counted were legal.It’s a desperate gambit to solve the problem that has bedeviled the president and his team since before the election: a lack of concrete documentation of any wrongdoing. Despite Giuliani’s rants in federal court on Tuesday about “widespread, nationwide voter fraud,” the campaign’s lawsuits have focused on obscure technical matters or oft-recanted innuendo about allegedly suspicious activities at vote-counting sites.The strategy of hurling legal Hail Marys into the electoral end zone has this far failed. So now Giuliani and co-counsel Marc Scaringi are arguing in a new brief filed in federal court on Thursday that they don’t have to prove anything at all.“In this situation, Defendants should have the burden of proving the mail votes were legal,” the document posits.The defendants in question are Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar and several county boards of election, including those covering Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and several suburbs that overwhelmingly supported President-elect Joe Biden. Boockvar’s office did not respond to a request for comment.At the core of Giuliani and Scaringi’s challenge is that COVID-19 restrictions deprived observers associated with President Donald Trump’s campaign of the opportunity to sufficiently review ballots. On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that these protocols did not violate regulations the rights afforded to such overseers under state law. The new Trump legal brief attacks this decision as “partisan” and “inexplicable,” and asserts that it violated the due process clause of the 14th Amendment.“Defendants excluded Trump and Republican watchers from meaningfully observing the canvassing, thereby ensuring that Plaintiffs would not have immediate means of showing the legal vis-à-vis illegal votes,” the brief says.The brief further requests “a short period of time to gather evidence about the magnitude of the violations.” However, the deadline for the certification of the election results is this coming Monday. An extension Judge Matthew Brann granted Thursday permits the campaign to submit additional paperwork through Saturday.The legal team for several of the counties declined to comment. However, in their own brief, they noted that previous courts had determined that the burden of demonstrating electoral malfeasance falls on the plaintiff.The counties also argued the Trump campaign as an organization lacks standing to bring the suit, since it is primarily a fundraising vehicle and not an organization representing voters or even the candidate himself.Giuliani filed his latest brief hours after he helmed a press conference in which he sweated so much that hair coloring ran down his face as he dished up his latest conspiracy theory: an alleged plot to rig voting machines involving billionaire George Soros and late Venezuelan strongman Hugo Chavez. In its only display of consistency, the Trump legal team supplied no evidence at the event.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • The Latest: McConnell proposes shifting funds to COVID aid

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is proposing that Congress funnel $455 billion of unspent small business lending funds toward a new COVID-19 aid package. The Republican leader’s offer Friday comes after a morning meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • Rudy Giuliani said someone should 'cut the head off' the Democrats while making a throat-slashing gesture on Fox News

    Trump's personal defense lawyer made the wild, baseless claim that an election company in Germany helped Biden cheat in the presidential election.

  • 'NorCal Rapist' suspect found guilty on all 46 charges from attacks dating back to 1991

    DNA samples linked Charles Waller, 60, to the assaults stretching across 15 years on nine women in six counties across Northern California.

  • Trump meeting with Michigan Republicans will not include campaign: White House

    A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Michigan Republicans on Friday is not an "advocacy meeting" and will not include campaign officials, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, without providing further details of the meeting agenda. Trump will meet with Michigan's state legislative leaders, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House of Representatives Speaker Lee Chatfield, as his campaign seeks to challenge Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's win earlier this month based on unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • Alabama man calls police and confesses to 1995 killing

    An Alabama man called a police station and confessed to a 1995 slaying after the case sat cold for years.

  • A Michigan deputy was fired after posting a racist photo of a watermelon Jack-O'-Lantern she said depicted Kamala Harris on Facebook

    The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement to Insider that Prose was fired the same day the agency learned of the photo.

  • Teeth Marks on Human Leg Bone Found in Berlin Park Led Police to Alleged Cannibal

    Police investigating a chewed up human leg bone found in a park in Berlin have arrested a 41-year-old high school math and chemistry teacher on suspicion of sexually-motivated murder and cannibalism, according to German police. The victim has been identified only as Stephen T., a 44-year-old high-voltage lineman who disappeared after meeting the math teacher on the gay hook-up website Planet Romeo, Berlin prosecutors said Friday. An urban trekker found the flesh-free leg bone and the lineman’s other skeletal remains on Nov. 8. Police originally thought the bite marks on the bones could have been made by an animal, but now believe they are from the math teacher, whose name has not been released due to German privacy regulations. The lineman disappeared from his apartment in Berlin’s Lichtenberg district on September 5, telling his roommate he was going to meet a friend. Police say the math teacher and the lineman exchanged several conversations in a chatroom on the Planet Romeo website. The website is not tied to cannibalism but is a popular hook-up venue. Police then used information from the website to find the math teacher’s home where they found knives, a bone cutting saw commonly used by surgeons and a larger cooler, according to the German newspaper Bild. Investigators also found 50 pounds of sodium hydroxide which can be used to dissolve flesh and body tissue. The suspect told police he planned to use the chemical to make soap.Germany has prosecuted several cannibals in recent years, including a police officer who was convicted of murdering a man he met on a German chat room dedicated to cannibalism in 2016, and the infamous Rotenburg cannibal Armin Meiwes who also killed and consumed a man he met online.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.