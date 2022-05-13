Do you have these 14 wildly popular baby registry items from BuyBuyBaby?

Must have items from BuyBuyBaby.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you’re gearing up to build your baby registry, BuyBuyBaby is the best place to start. Not only can you find an endless selection of baby items for your registry, this one-stop baby shop is bursting with exclusive designs on some of your favorite registry items—like baby gliders, cribs, pack-n-plays, and more—that you can’t find anywhere else.

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

What’s more, you won’t find better prices on baby gear anywhere else. Brimming with deals including free samples, coupons, and a dizzying array of discounts, this baby-centric superstore not only gives free shipping during baby’s first year and 15% off everything unfulfilled on your registry, it will also price match anything to ensure you are getting the best deals possible.

Being such an iconic stop on the baby shower registry journey, BuyBuyBaby is bound to have some greatest hits. Here are some of the most popular baby registry items BuyBuyBaby sells. These must-have, tried-and-true baby items get hundreds of 5-star reviews and new parents can't get enough of them.

1. A stroller and car seat combo

Must have items from BuyBuyBaby: City Mini GT2 travel system.

Not only is the City Mini GT2 the most popular baby stroller sold at BuybuyBaby, it’s our favorite as well. New parents will swoon over the smooth ride and easy maneuvering of this stroller.

This combo system includes a City GO 2 Infant Car Seat that easily clicks into the City Mini, allowing for an easy transition from the car to anywhere you need to go.

Get the City Mini GT2 Baby Jogger travel system stroller and car seat combo for $700

2. A high-quality crib at an unbeatable price

Must have items from BuyBuyBaby: ChildCraft SOHO 4-in-1 Convertible Crib.

One of the things we love most about BuyBuyBaby is their ingenious and well-priced, can’t-buy-anywhere-else exclusives. This 4-in-1 crib is one such product and, if you’re not already, it will make you a BuyBuyBaby loyalist. Crafted from poplar wood and finished with a non-toxic glaze with a chic mid-century style, this stunner is comparable to many other trendy crib brands, but with a price tag $1000 less than the competition.

Story continues

What’s more, this crib is made to take your baby through every age and stage. It starts as an infant crib then converts to a toddler bed, a day bed, and—finally—a full-size bed that they can sleep in until they are tweens.

Get the Child Craft SOHO 4-in-1 Convertible Crib for $350

3. The most inventive of pack-in-plays

Must have items from BuyBuyBaby: Graco Newborn2Toddler Pack-n-Play.

This ingenious pack-n-play by Graco is another BuyBuyBaby registry exclusive where they take a great baby product and somehow make it better. This multi-tasking piece functions as a bedside bassinet for baby’s first months, then turns into an all-purpose play yard and sleep area for babies, and finally turns into a fold-up travel cot for toddlers.

Get the Graco Newborn2Toddler Pack-n-Play for $330

4. A comfortable glider that gives extra storage

Must have items from BuyBuyBaby: DaVinci Adrian Swivel Glider with Storage Ottoman.

Made with an easy-clean fabric that repels spitup and blowouts, this BuybuyBaby exclusive glider fits well into small spaces while offering cozy comfort for late-night bonding sessions with your little one. What’s more, the ottoman (which is crucial for long feeding and cuddle sessions) doubles as stow-away storage.

Get the DaVinci Adrian Swivel Glider with Storage Ottoman for $600

5. A great baby monitor

Must have items from BuyBuyBaby: Vava Video Baby Monitor.

Keep an eye on your baby no matter where you go with one of our favorite baby monitors, the Vava Video Baby Monitor. With a room temperature monitor as well as seven volume controls, this is just the item new parents need to give them some peace of mind.

Get the Vava Video Baby Monitor at BuyBuyBaby for $170

6. A compact, easy-clean high chair

Must have items from BuyBuyBaby: Stokke Clikk high chair.

Compact, stylish, and light enough to move from room to room, the clean design of this highly functional high chair makes a chic addition to any kitchen.

With an easy wipe-down seat and machine washable straps, this highchair makes post-meal cleanup a breeze. The contoured seat and adjustable footrest make this one comfortable for babies 6 months to 3-years-old. Plus, it comes with a 3-year warranty, so it’s covered for the entire lifespan it was intended for.

Get the Stokke Clikk high chair for $180

7. A multi-tasking baby food maker

Must have items from BuyBuyBaby: Beaba Baby Cook Baby Food Maker.

This baby food maker by Beaba is a favorite at BuyBuyBaby and blew away the competition with our testers for the best baby food maker we’ve tried. This multi-tasking food maker steams and purees for the best homemade baby food while keeping a small footprint and a stylish profile.

Get the Beaba Baby Cook Baby Food Maker for $155

8. A smartphone-controlled nightlight and sound machine

Must have items from BuyBuyBaby: Hatch Baby Rest.

A sound machine and night light, this smart sleep gadget by Hatch is controlled by your phone and offers soft light for late diaper changes. Our testers loved the soothing sounds that the Hatch Baby Rest offers, both for nursing and for helping baby to drift off to sleep, and for sleep training toddlers.

Get the Hatch Baby Rest for $70

9. A must-have sleep bassinet

Must have items from BuyBuyBaby: 4Moms mamaRoo Sleep Bassinet

Featuring five unique motions, five speeds, and four built-in white noise options, this is sleep bassinet by 4Moms is the night nanny for those of us that can’t afford the extra help. This smart sleep bassinet is phone app-operated to gentle lull your baby to sleep, while you get some much-needed down time.

Get the 4Moms mamaRoo Sleep Bassinet for $360

10. A trending diaper bag

Must have items from BuyBuyBaby: Itzy Bitzy Boss Bag

Who knew carrying diaper cream could look so chic? This highly-rated diaper bag is as functional as it is stylish. Brimming with tons of great features, including a rubberized bottom, a vegan leather upper, and 17 storage compartments, there’s a reason why they call this one the Boss Bag.

Get the Itzy Bitzy Boss Bag for $128

11. A French giraffe

Must have items from BuyBuyBaby: Sophie the Giraffe

Sophie the Giraffe has reigned as the queen of all teethers for the past 60 years in France, and has enjoyed an American cult following for over a decade. Made from 100% natural rubber, this is a teething toy that you can give your baby without worry—which is going to come in handy when those incisors and molars come in. Thanks to her long legs, Sophie la Girafe can comfort the entire tooth bed which makes her the best teether to help with both early and late-stage teething.

Get the Sophie la Girafe Teething Toy for $27

12. A set of pacifiers that hospitals swear by

Must have items from BuyBuyBaby: Philips Avent Soothie pacifiers.

There’s a reason why these pacifiers by Philips are loved by delivery rooms and parents alike: Not only are these excellent soothers for babies, but they’re made from medical-grade BPA-free silicone.

These pacifiers are durable, easy to handle, and easy to clean (essential, since these are going to drop on the ground a lot)—plus they are designed to mimic the shape of a breast nipple, so they reduce nipple confusion.

Get the 2-pack of Philips Advent 0 to 3 month Soothie Pacifier set for $5

13. A space-saving rocker alternative that will save your back

Must have items from BuyBuyBaby: Ready Rocker.

We have waxed poetic about the Ready Rocker. This is one of BuyBuyBaby’s top-sellers, so it appears we are not alone. Whether you live in a very small space or just need some extra support when nursing in bed or on the go, the Ready Rocker takes the top award as the #1 smart product for new parents in our book.

Get the Ready Rocker for $139

14. A highly rated, kid-friendly humidifier

Must have items from BuyBuyBaby: Crane Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier.

Your baby’s first cold is going to be a challenge, so make sure you get a humidifier to help them through stuffy nose season.

Crane Drop humidifiers are must-haves for any baby registry and is one of our favorite humidifiers of all that we’ve tested. Not only are they whisper-quiet, they have a 360-degree nozzle so you can direct the stream of mist in the exact direction of where you need it. They are also easy to clean and have an anti-microbial base that reduces mold and bacteria growth by up to 99.96%.

What’s more, these humidifiers emit cool mist as opposed to steam, so you never have to worry about burns.

Get the Crane Ultrasonic Cool Mist Drop Shape Humidifier for $60

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop these 14 popular baby registry items at BuyBuyBaby