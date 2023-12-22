13 winning Powerball jackpots have been sold in Arizona

There is hope for Arizonans who have bought a Powerball ticket to take home the newest jackpot prize.

Since Arizona joined Powerball in 1994, the state has sold 13 winning jackpot tickets. There have been numerous smaller winning Powerball tickets sold in the state, including a recent win of up to $1 million.

The state's first winner took home more than $100 million in 1995, just one year after Arizona joined the Powerball. The most recent winning ticket was sold in 2022.

Here is what we know about Arizonans who took home Powerball jackpots since 1994.

Arizona's largest Powerball winner

Powerball ticket

On April 27, 2022, someone in Arizona won the $473.1 million Powerball jackpot prize. According to USA TODAY, a married couple in Gilbert who wanted to remain permanently anonymous claimed the jackpot and took the cash option. They received $283.3 million.

That jackpot win remains the biggest win in Arizona as the $587.5 million prize won in 2012 was split between two winners.

2017 Powerball winner

On April 1, 2017, someone from Arizona won the $60 million Powerball jackpot prize. The winning ticket was sold at the Scenic General Store in Littlefield.

2012 winner split jackpot

On Nov. 28, 2012, someone in Arizona took home the biggest Powerball jackpot won in Arizona, worth $587.5 million. According to ABC, Matthew Good from Fountain Hills was identified as the second winner of the Powerball jackpot prize and claimed the one-time payout of $192 million.

Good originally wished to stay anonymous, but his name was released by The Associated Press after they filed a record request, as lottery winners' names are public record.

2011 winner

On Dec. 1, 2011, someone from Arizona won the $95.3 million Powerball jackpot.

Arizona co-workers win in 2006

On Nov. 1, 2006, someone from Arizona won a $47.05 million Powerball jackpot prize. A group of coworkers and two spouses from a Valley architecture firm split the jackpot with a winner from Minnesota, the East Valley Tribune reported in 2006.

2004 winner

On Dec. 22, 2004, an Arizonan took home the $10.3 million Powerball jackpot.

2007 winner

In 2007, someone in Arizona won the $15 million Powerball jackpot prize on Jan. 27, 2007.

2002 winner

In 2002, someone in Arizona won the $95.3 million Powerball jackpot prize on Jan. 26, 2002.

2001 winner

On April 15, 2001, someone from Arizona won a $83.9 million Powerball jackpot prize.

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in 1990s

On March 4, 1995, someone in Arizona took home the biggest Powerball jackpot win in the 90's, worth $101 million.

On April 27, 1994, someone from Arizona took home the $5.2 million jackpot, the lowest Powerball jackpot that has been won in the state. The following year in 1995, in addition to the March 4 win of $101 million, another Arizonan took home the Powerball jackpot that year on April 12 which was $77 million. In 1996, someone from the state won the $22 million Powerball jackpot on Nov. 16.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Has anyone in Arizona ever won the Powerball?