13 world leaders ranked by how tall they are

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) greet Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (2nd R) and Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic (2ndL) Carsten Koall/Getty Images

World leaders vary widely in height, though many try to project the image of being taller than they are.

We often see them photographed together, allowing us to see just how much their heights can vary.

Here's how they stack up, from the president of Serbia coming in at 6 feet, 6 inches — or 198 centimeters — and Ireland's leader coming in at 5-foot-3, or 160 centimeters.

Studies have shown that voters lean toward taller politicians, viewing them as better suited to leadership.

But the world's leaders fill the whole spectrum, with some topping 6 feet and others closer to 5 feet tall.

World leaders don't always publicize their height, which means estimating often comes down to comparing them as they stand beside one another or with other celebrities whose heights are public.

Some world leaders even go out of their way to seem taller than they are, so their actual height can be something of a surprise.

Here's the height of 13 world leaders and how they compare with their counterparts. They are ranked from shortest to tallest.

Ireland's Michael D. Higgins: 5 feet, 3 inches (160 cm)

Ireland president Michael D Higgins Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The Irish president's smaller stature is exaggerated when he hangs out with his giant dogs, Bród and Síoda.

Scotland's Nicola Sturgeon: 5 feet, 4 inches (163 cm)

Nicola Sturgeon Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stands at 5ft 4 (1.63m).

North Korea's Kim Jong Un: Between 5-foot-4 (163 cm) and 5-foot-7 (170 cm)

Kim with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April 2018. Associated Press

The North Korean leader is often reported to be 5-foot-7, but it is unclear where that information comes from.

He appears to be shorter than South Korean President Moon Jae-in (pictured above), who is 5-foot-6, but experts also think Kim is often pictured wearing shoes that make him seem taller, which could mean he could be as short as 5-foot-4.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak : 5 feet, 6 inches (170 cm)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Stefan Rousseau/Getty Images

Rishi Sunak is the UK's first prime minister of Asian descent as well as the youngest one too.

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern: 5 feet, 7 inches (170 cm)

Ardern at Parliament on November 8, 2017, in Wellington, New Zealand. Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Russia's Vladimir Putin: 5 feet, 7 inches (170 cm)

Russian President Vladimir Putin Getty Images

France's Emmanuel Macron: 5 feet, 7 inches (173 cm)

French President Emmanuel Macron Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

Hungary's Viktor Orbán: 5 feet, 8 inches (173 cm)

Viktor Orban Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

China's Xi Jinping: 5 feet, 9 inches(175 cm)

Xi in 2016 with Putin in the background. Wang Zhou - Pool/Getty Images

China's Xi Jinping is said to be tallest Chinese leader since Mao, according to BBC.

The US's Joe Biden: 6-feet (182 cm)

US President Joe Biden MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan: 6 feet (183 cm)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan TIMOTHY A. CLARY/ Getty Images

Canada's Justin Trudeau: 6 feet, 2 inches (188 cm)

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Serbia's Aleksandar Vucic: 6 feet, 6 inches (198 cm)

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

Serbia's Aleksandar Vucic stands tall at 6 foot 6, making him the tallest world leader.

