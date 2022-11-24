1

13 world leaders ranked by how tall they are

BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 29: German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) greet Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (2nd R) and Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic (2ndL) upon their arrival at the Chancellery for the Western Balkans Conference on April 29, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron are hosting the conference that includes the leaders of North Macedonia, Albania, Croatia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro and Slovenia. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) greet Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (2nd R) and Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic (2ndL)Carsten Koall/Getty Images

  • World leaders vary widely in height, though many try to project the image of being taller than they are.

  • We often see them photographed together, allowing us to see just how much their heights can vary.

  • Here's how they stack up, from the president of Serbia coming in at 6 feet, 6 inches — or 198 centimeters — and Ireland's leader coming in at 5-foot-3, or 160 centimeters.

Studies have shown that voters lean toward taller politicians, viewing them as better suited to leadership.

But the world's leaders fill the whole spectrum, with some topping 6 feet and others closer to 5 feet tall.

World leaders don't always publicize their height, which means estimating often comes down to comparing them as they stand beside one another or with other celebrities whose heights are public.

Some world leaders even go out of their way to seem taller than they are, so their actual height can be something of a surprise.

Here's the height of 13 world leaders and how they compare with their counterparts. They are ranked from shortest to tallest.

Ireland's Michael D. Higgins: 5 feet, 3 inches (160 cm)

DUBLIN, IRELAND - NOVEMBER 12: Ireland president Michael D Higgins greets the teams before the Autumn International match between Ireland and Fiji at Aviva Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Dublin, Dublin. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
Ireland president Michael D HigginsCharles McQuillan/Getty Images

The Irish president's smaller stature is exaggerated when he hangs out with his giant dogs, Bród and Síoda.

Source: DailyEdge.ie

Scotland's Nicola Sturgeon: 5 feet, 4 inches (163 cm)

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 10: Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon receives applause after her keynote speech on day three of the Scottish National Party Conference in The Event Complex Aberdeen on October 10, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. This is the first time Scottish National Party Members have met for an in-person conference since October 2019 due to the Covid pandemic. Among resolutions being discussed are homelessness, renewable energy, mitigating the effects of the cost-of-living crisis and raising the school starting age. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Nicola SturgeonJeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stands at 5ft 4 (1.63m).

Source: The Express

North Korea's Kim Jong Un: Between 5-foot-4 (163 cm) and 5-foot-7 (170 cm)

Kim Jong Un Moon Jae-in
Kim with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April 2018.Associated Press

The North Korean leader is often reported to be 5-foot-7, but it is unclear where that information comes from.

He appears to be shorter than South Korean President Moon Jae-in (pictured above), who is 5-foot-6, but experts also think Kim is often pictured wearing shoes that make him seem taller, which could mean he could be as short as 5-foot-4.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak : 5 feet, 6 inches (170 cm)

SHARM EL SHEIKH, EGYPT - NOVEMBER 06: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arriving in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to attend the Cop27 summit on November 6, 2022 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - Pool/Getty Images)
British Prime Minister Rishi SunakStefan Rousseau/Getty Images

Rishi Sunak is the UK's first prime minister of Asian descent as well as the youngest one too.

Source: Huffington Post 

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern: 5 feet, 7 inches (170 cm)

Jacinda Ardern
Ardern at Parliament on November 8, 2017, in Wellington, New Zealand.Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Source: Vogue

Russia's Vladimir Putin: 5 feet, 7 inches (170 cm)

SOCHI, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 31 (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin enters the hall during his press conference at the Rus Sanatorium , October,31,2022, in Sochi, Russia. Leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan gathered at Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi for a tripartite meeting. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
Russian President Vladimir PutinGetty Images

Source: The Guardian

France's Emmanuel Macron: 5 feet, 7 inches (173 cm)

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - OCTOBER 21: French President Emmanuel Macron talks to the media at the end of the second day of an EU Summit in the Europa building, the EU Council headquarter on October 21, 2022 in Brussels, Belgium. The European Council addressed Russia's escalating war of aggression against Ukraine, which is putting European and global peace and security at risk. The European Council is determined to counter disinformation aimed at negating our collective efforts to defend the sovereignty of Ukraine and rules-based international order. It reiterates that Russia bears the sole responsibility for the current energy and economic crises. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
French President Emmanuel MacronThierry Monasse/Getty Images

Source: The Express

 

Hungary's Viktor Orbán: 5 feet, 8 inches (173 cm)

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JUNE 24: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Mihaly Orban arrives forf the second day of an EU summit in the Europa building, the EU Council headquarter on June 24, 2022 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
Viktor OrbanThierry Monasse/Getty Images

Source: The Guardian

China's Xi Jinping: 5 feet, 9 inches(175 cm)

Xi Jinping Vladimir Putin
Xi in 2016 with Putin in the background.Wang Zhou - Pool/Getty Images

China's Xi Jinping is said to be tallest Chinese leader since Mao, according to BBC.

Source: BBC

The US's Joe Biden: 6-feet (182 cm)

US President Joe Biden speaks at an event hosted by the Democratic National Committee to thank campaign workers, at Howard Theatre in Washington, DC, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Joe BidenMANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Source: Statista

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan: 6 feet (183 cm)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 20, 2022. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip ErdoganTIMOTHY A. CLARY/ Getty Images

Source: The Daily Sabah

Canada's Justin Trudeau: 6 feet, 2 inches (188 cm)

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, arrives at 10 Downing Street to meet the British Prime Minister Liz Truss on September 18, 2022 in London, England. Foreign dignitaries, heads of state and other VIPs are arriving in London prior to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. The 96-year-old monarch died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
Canadian Prime Minister, Justin TrudeauHollie Adams/Getty Images

Source: The Express

Serbia's Aleksandar Vucic: 6 feet, 6 inches (198 cm)

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - OCTOBER 6: Czech Prime Minister, President of the Council Petr Fiala (L) welcomes the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic (R) at the arrival of the first European Political Community meeting in Prague Castel on October 6, 2022 in Prague, Czech Republic. The European Political Community is an intergovernmental cooperation organization project, launched on the initiative of Emmanuel Macron during the French presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2022, in the context of the invasion of Ukraine by the Russia in 2022. The project aims to foster political dialogue and cooperation to address issues of common interest, so as to strengthen the security, stability and prosperity of the European continent; while allowing better support for candidates for membership. The challenge is to be able to stabilize European borders at a distance from the EU and to renew a relationship with countries such as Turkey, Ukraine and the United Kingdom. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
President of Serbia Aleksandar VucicThierry Monasse/Getty Images

Serbia's Aleksandar Vucic stands tall at 6 foot 6, making him the tallest world leader.

Source: Daily Sabah

