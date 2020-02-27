13 Years in the Making: Joe Biden Is Heading to Fox News

This Sunday former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden have scheduled an exclusive interview with Fox News host Chris Wallace. This will be Biden’s first interview with Wallace since 2007. It comes one day after the make-or-break South Carolina primary, and two days before Super Tuesday which will see 15 simultaneous primaries take place across the nation.

For all of last year, the seventy-seven-year-old Biden was the frontrunner for the nomination. His lead depleted, however, in early January, and he was succeeded by Senator Bernie Sanders (one year his senior) of Vermont. Sanders won narrow popular vote victories in the first two contests of Iowa and New Hampshire, followed by a big win in Nevada. Meanwhile, Biden fell embarrassingly behind, finishing in fourth and fifth place in Iowa and New Hampshire before bouncing back for a far-away second place in Nevada.

