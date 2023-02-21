A $130,000 bulletproof concrete modular tiny home has seen strong demand in the US — see inside the units that'll be delivered this year
Argentina-based Hüga developed a modular concrete tiny home.
This roughly $130,000 to $135,000 prefabricated unit is bulletproof and weather resistant.
The company has seen rising interest in the US and plans to deliver its first units by the summer.
Argentina-based Hüga has developed a modular bulletproof concrete tiny home that has piqued the interest of many American buyers.
And you could see one of these Hüga Homes on your neighbor's property as soon as this year.
Insider last spoke to José Martin — an architect at Hüga and its parent company Grandio — in 2021 as tiny home sales were booming.
At the time, like other tiny home makers, the company was beginning to see more interest from potential buyers and partners for its then-recently unveiled model.
Source: Insider
But since then, Hüga has developed more than just a concrete tiny home.
It has also created an award-winning modular construction-tech, which digitizes and monitors the entire construction process via the cloud.
Source: Hüga, National Association of Home Builders
This then increases Hüga's building efficiency, creating products like offices, storefronts, and more importantly homes at a more rapid pace.
The company currently has a product line-up of tiny homes, accessory dwelling units, and storefronts.
But its most highly requested unit is of course the 484-square-foot Hüga Home.
Using its proprietary tech, the company says it could build at least 200 Hüga Homes in one month, Martin told Insider in an email.
And because the unit is foundation-free, the movable concrete home can be installed on-site in under a day.
Martin says Hüga has seen "hundreds" of purchase inquiries for this movable tiny home in the US, primarily from people living in Florida.
Of these, over 40 customers have already requested the option to make advance payments, putting them at the front of the delivery list.
He estimates the first units will be ready for delivery by July or August.
Not everyone wants to move into the tiny home full time: Some of these customers are interested in receiving several units to use as rentals, including Airbnbs.
In 2021, Martin also noted he had been fielding requests from hospitality companies interested in using these tiny homes as hotels, capitalizing on the "unique stays" trend that has overtaken Airbnb.
Not every hotel or home is as durable as Hüga says its tiny home is.
The little living unit is built of reinforced concrete, making it resistant to snow, earthquakes, hurricanes, and bullets, according to its maker.
Source: Hüga Technology
Inside, the 484-square-foot dwelling has a bedroom, bathroom …
… living and dining room, and an indoor mezzanine with just enough space for a small mattress.
To help lighten up the small space, the tiny home is lined with windows that flood in natural light.
And despite its square footage, the home doesn't sacrifice on the essentials.
The kitchen can hold amenities like an oven and microwave …
… while the bathroom still has the typical shower, sink, and toilet.
The kitchen and living room can accommodate a four-person dining table, sofa, and coffee table with some room to spare.
Small homes require creative storage solutions.
Here, this includes hidden storage units built into the mezzanine's staircase.
For additional security, the tiny home also uniquely has a metal barrier that can be folded down over the glass front door.
The home was first announced with a $75,000 price tag.
But following the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and issues with labor, the little unit will now cost around $130,000 to $135,000.
At least this price includes some furnishings like built-in kitchen cabinets.
Read the original article on Business Insider