See smoke? Don't panic. Prescribed burn on Holloman Air Force Base this weekend

A prescribed burn was scheduled for Jan. 27 and 28 on Holloman Air Force Base.

A little over 130 acres across three different locations on base will see the removal of an invasive species and other hazardous fuels.

The fire will be led and managed by U.S. Air Force personnel on Department of Defense land within Holloman Air Force Base.

“Part of the mission of the Civil Engineer Squadron at Holloman is to ensure the health of the natural environment on base,” said Lt. Col. Brian Wernle, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron commander.

Salt cedar, an invasive species of flora that overtakes many areas in New Mexico, Texas and Arizona.

The first burn is planned immediately outside HAFB's old golf course, the Apache Mesa Golf Course, located on W. Gate Rd. The second prescribed burn will be just outside Sabre Road near the fire training area on base.

The last burn will be conducted north of Kelly Road just west of the Former Balloon pad. The burns are planned for both Saturday and Sunday but no specific start time or completion time was released.

“This prescribed burn is crucial in our efforts to control and ultimately eradicate the salt cedar, which is a non-native tree that pulls significant amounts of water from native vegetation," he said. "Eliminating salt cedars protects New Mexico’s native species and the prescribed burn reduces the wildfire risk across the installation.”

Smoke may be visible in Alamogordo, Tularosa, Holloman Air Force Base and White Sands National Park as a result of the fires, according to a news release from HAFB.

"Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures. Reference the New Mexico Department of Health website at https://nmtracking.org/fire for information on air quality and protecting your health," according to a news release by Holloman Air Force Base Media Relations Chief Denise Ottaviano.

Residents in the area that may have questions are asked to call Holloman Air Force Base at 575-572-7381.

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: A prescribed burn on Holloman Air Force Base will begin Jan. 27