This New 130-Foot Luxury Catamaran Comes With an Epic Fold-Out Beach Club

ISA Yachts has decided to color outside the superyacht lines. The Italian outfit, which is helmed by the Palumbo Group, just unveiled its first catamaran in a bid to create a more comprehensive fleet.

The 130-foot power cat, which goes by the name of Zeffiro, pairs a generous interior with an innovative design that gives even more benefits than a traditional monohull, according to ISA.

The standout feature of Zeffiro is the 42.6-foot beam which essentially gives the cat the volume of a much larger vessel. The sizable interior has been outfitted by Berret-Racoupeau Yacht Design and is replete with contemporary furnishings as well as a huge amount of natural light.

The beach club has lounges to one side and a gym to the other.

At the heart of Zeffiro is a full-beam owner’s suite that occupies the entire forward area on the main deck. It’s equipped with a king-size bed, private lounge, walk-in wardrobe and desk. The suite flows to the cockpit, which itself spans more than 1,000 square feet and comes complete with a Jacuzzi.

To the aft of the main deck, the spacious living area is spread across roughly 2,150 square feet and seamlessly blends the indoors with the out. The lower deck, meanwhile, comprises four VIP cabins that ISA says offer more privacy and space than the cabins found on standard superyachts. The crew quarters are also located on this deck, while the captain’s cabin sits on the upper deck.

Outside, meanwhile, there’s plenty of space for relaxation. The flybridge is fitted with a hard-top bimini and bar area that’s perfect for sundowners. There’s also a beach club with fold-out side wings and a gym, along with an aft lounge that opens up to more seating for the outdoor lovers. Naturally, Zeffiro packs a full arsenal of toys and tenders that are stored in the bow of the lower deck.

The full-beam owner's suite comes equipped with a king-size bed, lounge, desk and walk-in wardrobe.

As for performance, Zeffiro’s dual hull ensures smooth and safe cruising with no need for stabilizers while her shallow draft allows for cruising at almost any depth. The vessel also offers a range of 3,700 nautical miles, which means virtually no destination is off-limits.

“Stemming from the brilliant work of the seasoned French team from Berret-Racoupeau Yacht Design, we strongly believe ISA Zeffiro can really make a statement to the yachting arena,” CEO Giuseppe Palumbo said in a statement. “The decision to diversify our ISA Yachts brand offering came from a careful analysis aimed at positioning ourselves at the high-end of the power catamaran market.”

Palumbo, who currently oversees five world-renowned brands, acquired ISA Yachts in 2016. The Ancona shipyard has since garnered a rep for its quality superyachts–but if this power cat is any indication, it could be the start of a whole new niche.

Cockpit.

Main Deck.

Main Deck.

Gym.

Upper Deck.

Living Area.

Living Area.

Living Area.

Owner's Cabin.

