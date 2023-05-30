$130K a year in Sacramento? The police department is recruiting for these positions

The Sacramento Police Department will host a hiring expo Saturday in search of its next officer and dispatch recruits, police record specialists and administrative analysts.

The hiring process is extensive. The event could give you an idea of what the department is looking for.

Police recruits earn between $43,741 and $50,636 a year and dispatch recruits make $38,727 a year, according to the city of Sacramento. The recruit position is a prerequisite to becoming a full officer or dispatcher.

Police officers make between $77,219 and $130,644 a year and dispatchers earn between $54,882 and $95,438, according to the website.

Police record specialists earn between $40,211 and $71,875 a year and administrative analysts earn between $72,586 and $95,243 a year.

Interested in joining our department? Join us on June 3, 2023 for a hiring expo! Meet our background investigators, CSI, records, and dispatch teams, tour the academy, and more. Official testing and oral interviews will be offered. We hope to see you there!



R.S.V.P. here:… pic.twitter.com/oZxo0P7iDx — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) May 25, 2023

Here’s what you need to know about Sacramento police’s upcoming hiring event:

Sacramento Police Department hiring expo

Location: 2409 Dean St., McClellan Park

Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday

When you reserve a spot online, you’ll be prompted to give your name, number and email as well as what position you’re interested in.

Mock interviews and physical agility tests are between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday. Within that time you’ll also tour the police academy and sit in on sessions with various teams: background, investigators, crime scene investigators, records and dispatch.

The official police recruit testing begins shortly after.

From noon to 3 p.m., attendees will be guided through oral interviews and a test of their physical strength. According to a Sacramento police’s 2015 physical agility test guide, the exam included a 165-pound body drag, a 99-yard obstacle course, two types of fence climbs and a 500-yard run.

Be sure to pack both business and workout clothing.

Showers will be available, according to Sacramento police.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.