136 civilians have been killed so far in Ukraine, though true toll likely higher

The U.N. Human Rights Office on Tuesday said that 136 civilians have been killed in Ukraine between Feb. 24 and midnight on Feb. 28, although the true total is likely higher.

Liz Throssell, a spokeswoman for the Human Rights Office, said among the civilians killed, 13 were children.

Along with those killed, the group found 400 civilians have been injured, 26 of which are children.

Throssell said many of the deaths have come from airstrikes and shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.

"These are only the casualties we were able to cross-check, and the real toll is likely to be much higher," the statement reads.

Shelling attacks by Russians have been continuous throughout the conflict and have targeted civilian areas where no military or government buildings are located, according to the Centre for Defence Strategies.

Videos have come out of the cities of Kharkiv and Mariupol showing civilians, including children, who have been killed by Russian attacks.

Multiple Ukrainian officials have called for a war crimes investigation against Russia after an attack on Kharkiv, which the Ukrainian group says left dozens killed and hundreds wounded.

"This is the price of freedom," Volodymyr Zelensky said. "This is terror against Ukraine. There were no military targets in the square - nor are they in those residential districts of Kharkiv which come under rocket artillery fire."

