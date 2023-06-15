137 counts of rape filed against McAlester man

Jun. 15—Prosecutors amended charges against a Pittsburg County man this week to reflect 137 charges of rape against a child.

Clint LeFay Parker, 32, was initially charged in Pittsburg County District Court in January with a single count of rape in the first degree after a 13-year-old girl came forward to investigators.

Court records show following a preliminary hearing held May 26. Pittsburg County Special District Judge Brian McLaughlin allowed prosecutors "to amend information to conform to testimony given" and found probable cause for the case to move forward.

The District 18 District Attorney's Office on Wednesday filed the amended information from the single count of first-degree rape to 42 counts of first-degree rape, 55 counts of lewd of indecent acts to a child under 16, and 40 counts of second degree rape.

Parker faces not less than five years imprisonment for each first-degree rape charge, no more than 20 years imprisonment for each lewd or indecent act charge, and up to 15 years for each second-degree rape charge.

The charges list instances that occurred in multiple locations and times between 2020 and 2022.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, the investigation into Parker began in February 2022 after an allegation was received that a child gave birth to a baby with Parker as the possible father.

Both the child and Parker denied the allegations with investigators until Parker was arrested in December 2022 and that is when the child disclosed to investigators she was having sexual relations with Parker, the affidavit states.

Parker also later admitted to having sex "between five and 10 times" with the child and that the baby was his, the report states.

According to the affidavit, the child told investigators Parker forced her to have sex with him "pretty much every day" until she was pregnant when it paused for a few weeks before the rapes resumed.

Parker is due in court for district court arraignment on June 21.