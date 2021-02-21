139-year-old house rolls to new San Francisco address

  • A truck pulls a Victorian home through San Francisco on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The house, built in 1882, was moved to a new location about six blocks away to make room for a condominium development. According to the consultant overseeing the project, the move cost approximately $200,000 and involved removing street lights, parking meters, and utility lines. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
  • A man watches from a balcony as a truck pulls a Victorian home through San Francisco on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The house, built in 1882, was moved to a new location about six blocks away to make room for a condominium development. According to the consultant overseeing the project, the move cost approximately $200,000 and involved removing street lights, parking meters, and utility lines. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
  • Workers pass a Victorian home as a truck pulls it through San Francisco on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The house, built in 1882, was moved to a new location about six blocks away to make room for a condominium development. According to the consultant overseeing the project, the move cost approximately $200,000 and involved removing street lights, parking meters, and utility lines. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
  • A worker signals to a truck driver pulling a Victorian home through San Francisco on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The house, built in 1882, was moved to a new location about six blocks away to make room for a condominium development. According to the consultant overseeing the project, the move cost approximately $200,000 and involved removing street lights, parking meters, and utility lines. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
1 / 4

House Move San Francisco

A truck pulls a Victorian home through San Francisco on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The house, built in 1882, was moved to a new location about six blocks away to make room for a condominium development. According to the consultant overseeing the project, the move cost approximately $200,000 and involved removing street lights, parking meters, and utility lines. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — After 139 years at 807 Franklin St. in San Francisco, a two-story Victorian house has a new address.

The green home with large windows and a brown front door was loaded onto giant dollies and moved Sunday to a location six blocks away.

Onlookers lined the sidewalks to snap photos as the structure rolled — at a top speed of 1 mph — to 635 Fulton St.

The house’s journey has been in the planning stages for years, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Veteran house mover Phil Joy told the newspaper he had to secure permits from more than 15 city agencies.

Joy said this move is tricky in part because the first part of the journey involves going downhill.

“That’s always difficult for a house,” he said.

Along the route, parking meters were ripped up, tree limbs were trimmed and traffic signs were relocated.

The owner of the six-bedroom house, San Francisco broker Tim Brown, will pay about $400,000 in fees and moving costs, the Chronicle said.

Recommended Stories

  • Most US schools aren't yet requiring teachers to get the COVID-19 vaccine

    Districts are unlikely to require COVID-19 vaccines for staff right now. The bigger problem is all the teachers who want the shots but can't get them.

  • Anne Hathaway reveals she was "ninth choice" for The Devil Wears Prada

    The directors wanted another famous actress to play Andy

  • Yankees' Germán talking with teammates about suspension

    New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has started the process of talking to teammates about his domestic violence suspension that's kept him off the mound since September 2019. Germán was 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 2019 when he was put on administrative leave while Major League Baseball investigated an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend, with whom he has at least one child. “It is important to me that I have the opportunity to speak directly with my teammates, both individually and collectively and address them face to face before I speak to the media and our fans,” Germán said in a statemen released by the Yankees on Sunday.

  • Chrissy Teigen honored her late son Jack on what would have been his due date

    "Can smile all day but thinking of you on your due date, bug," Chrissy Teigen wrote on Instagram in a tribute to her late son, Jack.

  • Kate Hudson calls criticism of Sia's controversially casted movie from autism community 'important dialogue'

    Kate Hudson, who's up for a Golden Globe for "Music," told Jimmy Kimmel that she thinks storytellers need to "listen and encourage more conversation."

  • Anne Hathaway Says She Was the ‘Ninth Choice’ to Star in The Devil Wears Prada

    "But I got it! Hang in there! Never give up!”

  • Expert: Gig workers face 'a huge tripping point' when it comes to taxes

    With some people turning towards freelance side-hustles for the first time in the pandemic, many may be surprised by the challenges they may face when filing their taxes for the first time.

  • UAE weapons show draws major deals, traders amid pandemic

    In spite of the surging coronavirus pandemic, major arms makers descended Sunday on a convention center in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, hoping to make deals with militaries across the Middle East. The UAE unveiled $1.36 billion in local and foreign arms deals to supply its forces with everything from South African drones to Serbian artillery. Although the figure surpasses the 2019 show’s opening announcement, defense experts anticipate a drop in military spending this year as the pandemic and slumping global oil prices squeeze budgets in the Persian Gulf.

  • Mass. doctor on COVID-19 vaccines, side effects

    Dr. Gabriela Andujar Vazquez with Tufts Medical Center speaks about new CDC data examining side effects linked to the COVID-19 vaccines.

  • AG nominee Garland vows to restore DOJ independence; casts domestic extremist battle as 'central' to mission

    "Communities of color and other minorities still face discrimination in housing, education, employment, and the criminal justice system."

  • Sabres snap 4-game losing streak, end Devils 3-game run

    The Buffalo Sabres are a much better team when they get on the scoreboard first. The Sabres got an early goal from defenseman Colin Miller and two more from Sam Reinhart in posting a much-needed 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, snapping a four-game losing streak. The Sabres have scored first in four of 14 games this season and have posted a 3-0-1 mark when they do.

  • Myanmar protest plan for general strike draws junta threat

    A call for a Monday general strike by demonstrators in Myanmar protesting the military’s Feb. 1 seizure of power has been met by the ruling junta with a thinly veiled threat to use lethal force, raising the possibility of major clashes. The call for a general strike was made Sunday by the Civil Disobedience Movement, a loosely organized group leading resistance to the army’s takeover. State television broadcaster MRTV late Sunday carried a public announcement from the junta, formally called the State Administration Council, warning against the general strike.

  • 'Slavery ended over 130 years ago': Former NFL player Herschel Walker says Black Americans shouldn't get reparations

    "Reparations teach separation," he said. "Slavery ended over 130 years ago. How can a father ask his son to spend prison time for a crime he committed?"

  • Ted Cruz under fire after Texas winter storm ‘photo op’ shows him handing out water to residents

    In the pictures, he was seen loading packages of bottled water into residents’ vehicles

  • An Arkansas man stormed the Capitol waving the US flag and used its pole to beat a police officer, said a federal grand jury. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

    Trump supporter Peter Stager of Conway, Arkansas, has been indicted on seven charges for his role in the Capitol riots.

  • His Lights Stayed on During Texas' Storm. Now He Owes $16,752.

    SAN ANTONIO — As millions of Texans shivered in dark, cold homes over the past week while a winter storm devastated the state’s power grid and froze natural gas production, those who could still summon lights with the flick of a switch felt lucky. Now, many of them are paying a severe price for it. “My savings is gone,” said Scott Willoughby, a 63-year-old Army veteran who lives on Social Security payments in a Dallas suburb. He said he had nearly emptied his savings account so that he would be able to pay the $16,752 electric bill charged to his credit card — 70 times what he usually pays for all of his utilities combined. “There’s nothing I can do about it, but it’s broken me.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Willoughby is among scores of Texans who have reported skyrocketing electric bills as the price of keeping lights on and refrigerators humming shot upward. For customers whose electricity prices are not fixed and are instead tied to the fluctuating wholesale price, the spikes have been astronomical. The outcry elicited angry calls for action from lawmakers from both parties and prompted Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, to hold an emergency meeting with legislators Saturday to discuss the enormous bills. “We have a responsibility to protect Texans from spikes in their energy bills that are a result of the severe winter weather and power outages,” Abbott, who has been reeling after the state’s infrastructure failure, said in a statement after the meeting. He added that Democrats and Republicans would work together to make sure people “do not get stuck with skyrocketing energy bills.” The electric bills are coming due at the end of a week in which Texans have faced a combination of crises caused by the frigid weather, beginning on Monday, when power grid failures and surging demand led to millions being left without electricity. Natural gas producers were not prepared for the freeze either, and many people’s homes were cut off from heat. Now, millions of people are discovering that they have no safe water because of burst pipes, frozen wells or water treatment plants that have been knocked offline. Power has returned in recent days for all but about 60,000 Texans as the storm moved east, where it has also caused power outages in Mississippi, Louisiana, West Virginia and Ohio. The steep electric bills in Texas are in part a result of the state’s uniquely unregulated energy market, which allows customers to pick their electricity providers among about 220 retailers in an entirely market-driven system. Under some of the plans, when demand increases, prices rise. The goal, architects of the system say, is to balance the market by encouraging consumers to reduce their usage and power suppliers to create more electricity. But when last week’s crisis hit and power systems faltered, the state’s Public Utilities Commission ordered that the price cap be raised to its maximum limit of $9 per kilowatt-hour, easily pushing many customers’ daily electric costs above $100. And in some cases, like Willoughby’s, bills rose by more than 50 times the normal cost. Many of the people who have reported extremely high charges, including Willoughby, are customers of Griddy, a small company in Houston that provides electricity at wholesale prices, which can quickly change based on supply and demand. The company passes the wholesale price directly to customers, charging an additional $9.99 monthly fee. Much of the time, the rate is considered affordable. But the model can be risky: Last week, foreseeing a huge jump in wholesale prices, the company encouraged all of its customers — about 29,000 people — to switch to another provider when the storm arrived. But many were unable to do so. Katrina Tanner, a Griddy customer who lives in Nevada, Texas, said she had been charged $6,200 already this month, more than five times what she paid in all of 2020. She began using Griddy at a friend’s suggestion a couple of years ago and was pleased at the time with how simple it was to sign up. As the storm rolled through during the past week, however, she kept opening the company’s app on her phone and seeing her bill “just rising, rising, rising,” Tanner said. Griddy was able to take the money she owed directly from her bank account, and she now has just $200 left. She suspects that she was only able to keep that much because her bank stopped Griddy from taking more. Some lawmakers and consumer advocates said the price spikes had made it clear that customers did not understand the complicated terms of the company’s model. “To the Texas Utilities Commission: What are you thinking, allowing the average type of household to sign up for this kind of program?” Tyson Slocum, director of the energy program at Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy group, said of Griddy. “The risk-reward is so out of whack that it never should have been permitted in the first place.” Phil King, a Republican state lawmaker who represents an area west of Fort Worth, said some of his constituents who were on variable-rate contracts were complaining about bills in the thousands. “When something like this happens, you’re in real trouble” with such contracts, King said. “There have got to be some emergency financial waivers and other actions taken until we can work through this and get to the bottom of it.” Responding to its outraged customers, Griddy, too, appeared to try to shift anger to the Public Utilities Commission in a statement. “We intend to fight this for, and alongside, our customers for equity and accountability — to reveal why such price increases were allowed to happen as millions of Texans went without power,” the statement said. William W. Hogan, considered the architect of the Texas energy market design, said in an interview this past week that the high prices reflected the market performing as it was designed. The rapid losses of power — more than a third of the state’s available electricity production was offline at one point — increased the risk that the entire system would collapse, causing prices to rise, said Hogan, a professor of global energy policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School. “As you get closer and closer to the bare minimum, these prices get higher and higher, which is what you want,” Hogan said. Robert McCullough, an energy consultant in Portland, Oregon, and a critic of Hogan’s, said that allowing the market to drive energy policy with few protections for consumers was “idiotic” and that similar actions had devastated retailers and consumers following the California energy crisis of 2000 and 2001. “The similar situation caused a wave of bankruptcies as retailers and customers discovered that they were on the hook for bills 30 times their normal levels,” McCullough said. “We are going to see this again.” DeAndré Upshaw said his power had been on and off in his Dallas apartment throughout the storm. A lot of his neighbors had it worse, so he felt fortunate to have electricity and heat, inviting some neighbors over to warm up. Then Upshaw, 33, saw that his utility bill from Griddy had risen to more than $6,700. He usually pays about $80 a month this time of year. He had been trying to conserve power as the storm raged on, but it didn’t seem to matter. He also signed up to switch to another utility company, but he is still being charged until the change goes into effect Monday. “It’s a utility — it’s something that you need to live,” Upshaw said. “I don’t feel like I’ve used $6,700 of electricity in the last decade. That’s not a cost that any reasonable person would have to pay for five days of intermittent electric service being used at the bare minimum.” As Texas slowly thaws out, Tanner is allowing herself a small luxury after days of keeping the thermostat at 60 degrees. “I finally decided the other day, if we were going to pay these high prices, we weren’t going to freeze,” she said. “So I cranked it up to 65.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • 'Saturday Night Live' parodied Ted Cruz apologizing for his Cancun trip on a 'Britney Spears' talk show

    The "SNL" cold open parodied Texas Sen. Ted Cruz on an apology-themed show hosted by a fictional Britney Spears, featuring a NY Gov. Cuomo character.

  • Ohio bomb squad was called to investigate a suspicious bag only to discover it contained 6 newborn kittens: Photos

    The bag was left outside church in New Miami, Butler County. An anonymous note said the mother was called Sprinkles and the kittens were a day old.

  • Kentucky police officer terminated for providing BLM protesters with information

    Jervis Middleton, a Black officer with the Lexington Police Department, was fired on Friday after being charged with giving police information to a Black Lives Matter protester. CBS WLKY reports that he was let go due to his actions of putting fellow officers in danger. Middleton’s lawyers stated that the former officer had grown frustrated with the department after his concerns over internal racism had gone ignored, following his own personal encounters of racial discrimination while on the force.

  • Ted Cruz is being mocked over photos showing him loading bottles of water into a car as he seeks to rebuild his reputation after the Cancun vacation debacle

    Critics say the Twitter images of the senator loading water into a vehicle as part of disaster relief efforts appear to be staged.