139th District Rep. Joe Adams not seeking second term

State Rep. Joe Adams (R-Pike/Wayne), who is currently serving his first two-year term, announced Jan. 23 that he will not be seeking re-election due to medical news requiring him to focus his care for his family.

In a prepared statement, Adams said, “It has been an honor to serve you, the citizens of Pike and Wayne counties, in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Civic duty and public service have been my life for the past nine years, after a private sector career, and I have tried my very best in giving all possible energy and ability to serve our wonderful community and its people.

“There are turning points in our lives, though, that solidify decisions to change our focus. We recently received some medical news that has changed my focus. Taking care of my family, understandably, must now be my priority. That being said, I am not running for re-election for the 139th PA House seat. I will continue to work locally to help our community, its organizations, businesses, and people.

State Rep. Joe Adams (R-139th District Pike/Wayne)

“I want to thank my exceptional staff and wish my colleagues well in providing the best for our Commonwealth.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have been able to represent the great people of the 139th Legislative District.”

As state representative, he is assigned to the following committees: Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities; Finance; Game & Fisheries; and Local Government.

To date he has sponsored 34 bills, including two as prime sponsor, HB 1934 (an amendment to the Pennsylvania School Code to reinstate requirement of teaching cursive handwriting) and HB 1844 (providing relief for state employee and public education retirees). He has also co-sponsored HB 165, to expand tax relief under Homestead and Farmstead Exclusion.

A native of Hawley, Adams served as Wayne County commissioner from 2017 until 2022 when he was elected as state representative. Previously, he served in administration at Western Wayne and Wallenpaupack School Districts and worked as a financial advisor.

