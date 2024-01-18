Up to $13K offered for information in 2022 Fresno homicide, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials are offering up to $13,000 for anyone who can provide information regarding a shooting that took place at a Halloween party in Oct. 2022 and resulted in the death of a 19-year-old.

Deputies say shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2022, they responded to the 8000 block of East Hedges Avenue in Fresno for a shots fired call.

IDENTIFIED: Teen killed at Halloween party in Fresno

Investigators reported a large Halloween costume party was taking place with about 200 people present. Most of the partygoers fled after the shooting.

Detectives learned a disturbance broke out and shots were fired, resulting in the death of 19-year-old Angel Zuniga.

Deputies say when they arrived at the scene they detained the remaining party guests for questioning but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any additional information may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $13,000 and is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Detective Jose Diaz at (559) 600-8204.

