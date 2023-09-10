Another bus full of migrants from Central and South America that departed from the Texas-Mexico border region arrived in L.A. on Saturday morning. According to a statement from the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) on behalf of the L.A. Welcomes Collective, 46 migrants arrived at Union Station shortly before 9 a.m. The Texas-sponsored bus contained 12 families comprised of 32 men and 14 women, 15 of whom were children. Migrants aboard the most recent bus are from Colombia, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and Venezuela. According to CHIRLA, many of them reported having little or no food for over 24 hours. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/13th-bus-carrying-migrants-from-texas-arrives-in-los-angeles/

