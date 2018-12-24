How the 14,000 Migrant Children in Federal Custody Will Spend Christmas

For many, it will be their first Christmas away from home

More than 14,000 migrant toddlers, children and teens will spend the Christmas in U.S. government detention and processing centers across the country.

About 5,400 detained migrant children in the U.S. are sleeping in shelters that house more than 1,000 other children, while 9,800 detained migrant children are in facilities with more than 100 other children, according to federal data published by the Associated Press earlier this month.

Some children detained by the federal government will be spending their first Christmas away from home and thousands of unaccompanied children will spend the holidays without families, advocates migrant rights groups say.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) officials told TIME that they will accommodate families and children over the holidays with traditional celebrations and religious services.

However, rigid visitor restrictions make the actual conditions inside government facilities difficult to independently verify. Some advocates question the rosy picture of holiday cheer that the government agencies say they are providing to children.

In addition to federal agencies plans’ for the holidays, many advocacy groups are working – often under heavy restrictions – to give gifts, Christmas cards and messages of hope to the migrant children and families in federal custody.

ICE spokesperson Danielle Bennett told TIME that the agency regularly provides religious services for families with children. ICE facilities do not house unaccompanied children. Bennett said that over this Christmas holiday, ICE will have special Christmas-themed events for families in their “family restoration centers.”

“To celebrate Christmas, ICE family restoration centers have incorporated a number of special events, extra religious services, and treats for children that are currently housed in family restoration centers,” Bennett said in a statement. “Each family restoration center has been adorned with Christmas decorations, especially in housing and medical units, the cafeteria and in common spaces. Each facility has a Christmas tree. One facility’s school put on a Christmas performance. Facilities have increased arts and crafts times, so children can make paper ornaments, cards and Christmas gifts.”

The Office Refugee Resettlement, which is overseen by HHS, is responsible for sheltering unaccompanied minors in detention centers across the country. HHS officials tell TIME that for the holidays, unaccompanied migrant children shelters will provide “age-appropriate activities, including holiday-themed arts and crafts and Christmas TV specials and movies.”

HHS shared the Christmas schedule line up at the West Texas Detention Facility in Tornillo, Texas, which started on Dec. 16 and will continue on until Christmas Day. HHS said workers are providing the children, the vast majority of whom are of Latin American decent, with traditional food and celebrations from their culture. HHS said the treats include bunuelos and torrejas; Guatemalan Christmas deserts, and champurrado, calientitos, Mexican hot chocolate and warm punch.

For Christmas Day, HHS said the West Texas Detention Facility will host a “Special Christmas Brunch and Gifts” event where children will be served a special meal followed by a Christmas prayer by a “Spiritual Team.” The children are scheduled to receive gifts and a card and HHS officials said there will be a parade.

ICE told TIME that further details about festivities were not available as nearly all public affairs employees in the department were furloughed by the partial government shutdown.

The number of arrests at the border has increased exponentially, with more than 25,000 arrests of people who crossed the border as a family unit in November alone. According to Customs and Border Protection, that is nearly four times more arrests than the the same period last year. The people crossing the border are primarily families and children from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras seeking asylum or protection.

Additionally, as the number of migrant minors has increased, so has the amount of time they have spent in the 137 shelters across the U.S. According to federal data, the average time in unaccompanied minors spent in shelters was 40 days in 2016. In 2018, the average is 59 days.