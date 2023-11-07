$14,000 missing after NC parking garage manager stops showing up for work, sheriff says

A former downtown Durham parking garage manager is accused of disappearing from her job in May — and taking over $14,000 in parking fees.

Aisha Kaleema Everett, 31, of Pender County, was the site manager for Reef/Lanier Parking, the contractor in charge of the parking garage next to the Durham County Justice Center courthouse on South Dillard Street.

Sheriff’s Office investigators put out an arrest warrant for Everett under charges of felony larceny by an employee and felony embezzlement, but couldn’t locate her for weeks, according to a news release.

Everett stopped showing up for work in May and couldn’t be contacted. Not long after, Durham County finance staff learned in September that thousands of dollars in parking fees weren’t deposited between February and May.

Detectives contacted Everett this week and she said she would turn herself in.

Before she could be booked, Everett was charged by the State Highway Patrol with driving while intoxicated in Duplin County and was jailed there, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Everett was released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond. She’s expected to appear in court in Durham on Nov. 13.