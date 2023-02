Oxygen

Officials have announced the identities of two suspects believed to be connected with the murder of a New Jersey Kindergarten teacher. Luz Hernandez, 33, was reported missing on Monday and found dead in “what appeared to be a shallow grave” the next day, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office. Officials say a postmortem examination revealed the Jersey City woman died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck, and the manner of death was determined to be a homicid