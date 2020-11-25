14 amazing dishwashers you can get on any budget

Hunting for a new dishwasher? We've tested one or two—or two hundred. We're constantly staying on top of the latest trends in dishwashing, using our high-end labs to test the best new models that are unveiled every year. The best dishwashers can fight stains while staying quiet (and being energy efficient).

While you can get a quality dishwasher under $500, you can snag amazing models for any budget, whether you're working with a budget or looking to splurge. Here are the best dishwashers we've tested that you can get for any price point.

Under $500

1. The best countertop dishwasher we've tested

This powerful countertop dishwasher was the best we tested.

That's right—they make dishwashers for your counter. If you're living in an apartment or home without a dishwasher, you don't need to install a new appliance to get clean dishes. We tested the best countertop dishwashers and crowned the Danby DDW631SDB the top model, finding that it not only delivered an impressive cleaning performance, but that it also came with a range of washing options perfect for any user. Plus, this model is incredibly affordable, meaning it can work well for new homeowners or those with smaller budgets.

Get the Danby DDW631SDB from Amazon for $362.95

2. A powerful dishwasher for an incredible price

Go back to basics with this Whirlpool model.

You won't find a great number of bells and whistles on the Whirlpool WDF330PAHW, but that's OK—sometimes you just need an appliance that will get the job done. This Whirlpool model held its own during testing, removing nearly 100% of the stains we tried to wash. It had trouble with spinach, which is a notoriously pesky food to clean). This model is only $386 on Abt, but it's currently back-ordered (which isn't surprising, seeing as how many appliances are hard to buy right now). If you want this one immediately, you can buy it for a higher price at Appliances Connection.

3. An inexpensive dishwasher from an amazing brand

This affordable Bosch dishwasher is on par with the brand's other models.

The Bosch 100 Series represents the brand's affordable line, offering many of the same features we see in higher-end Bosch models for a fraction of the price. The Bosch SHEM3AY52N offers many of the same great features and superior cleaning abilities, but it's a bit louder than our favorite Bosch models, and it'll cost more to pick a finish that's not white, but this model is the first time we've seen the brand branch into more affordable territory.

Get the Bosch 100 Series SHEM3AY52N from Abt for $449 (Save $50)

Under $750

4. A stainless steel favorite from Frigidaire

Hello, stainless steel.

The Frigidaire FFID2426TD is a great affordable dishwasher, and unlike the Bosch, you can snag it in stainless steel without raising its price. Our testing team thought this model offered powerful cleaning, impressive stain removal, an attractive interior, and a budget-friendly price tag. The team wasn't impressed with its volume or lack of a quick cycle, but thought both could be overlooked for the machine's overall price.

Get the Frigidaire FFID2426TD from Abt for $521 (Save $58)

5. The best affordable dishwasher you can buy

This is the best affordable dishwasher you can buy.

We tested quite a few budget-friendly dishwashers, but our favorite was the LG LDF5545SS, which wasn't the cheapest on our list, but definitely offered the most bang for your buck. Our testing team had nothing but positives for this LG model, noting that it provided great cleaning abilities, featured a futuristic handle, and cleaned silently. It washed away 100% of the stains we placed on each dish, an impressive feat that not many other dishwashers can claim.

Get the LG LDF5545SS from Appliances Connection for $579 (Save $86.85)

6. A near-perfect dishwasher from Whirlpool

This affordable option from Whirlpool is a great buy for its price.

Another Whirlpool model our testers recommend is the Whirlpool WDT710PAHZ, a quiet and energy-efficient model you can snag for under $600. This dishwasher features a matte stainless steel finish—it looks like luxury, it acts like luxury, but it doesn't carry the price tag of its high-end competitors. Our team wasn't impressed with this machine's quick cycle, nor did it perform perfectly in our cleaning tests, but it proved itself as a powerful contender in our affordable dishwasher roundup.

Get the Whirlpool WDT710PAHZ from Appliances Connection for $599 (Save $89.85)

7. The best portable dishwasher you can buy

This GE model is the best portable dishwasher you can buy.

Need a full-sized dishwasher, but don't want to lose your cabinet space? Look into portable dishwashers, which offer the same power of a full-sized dishwasher, but can move around your home where you need them. The GE GPT225SSLSS is the best portable dishwasher you can buy—it aced our cleaning tests, even providing a high-powered drying cycle.

Get the GE GPT225SSLSS from Abt for $683 (Save $76)

Under $1,000

8. This affordable favorite from Bosch

The Bosch 300 series is a step up from the Bosch 100 series.

Dishwashers from the Bosch 300 series are some of the best Bosch dishwashers you can buy. Our favorite was the Bosch SHSM63W55N, which features an impressive Heavy Cycle that was able to clear nearly 100% of the stains we tested. It also features a third rack, allowing users to utilize extra space during their dishwashing cycle. We were impressed by its effective drying cycle, but note that it adds to the overall cycle time.

Get the Bosch SHSM63W55N from Appliances Connection for $759.10 (Save $84.34)

9. The best Samsung dishwasher to buy

This is the best Samsung dishwasher you can buy.

Samsung makes a range of powerful appliances, but when it comes to dishwashers, we like the Samsung DW80R9950UT. This model also features a third rack, but it's also gorgeous, providing a sleek digital display and control panel. It has a concealed pocket handle that also adds to its aesthetic charm. The machine itself is fingerprint-resistant, features a powerful heavy cycle, and has an adjustable third rack (though it was a little wobbly for our liking).

Get the Samsung DW80R9950UT from Abt for $849 (Save $372)

10. One of Bosch's best dishwashers

The Bosch 500 series introduces a number of great new features.

One step up from the 300 series, the Bosch 500 Series brings another layer of power to the dishwasher table. Our favorite model was the Bosch SHPM65Z55N, a quiet, sleek, and effective machine that introduces a new drying system we found to be pretty impressive. Aside from its higher price point, it was hard for our team to find faults with this great appliance.

Get the Bosch SHPM65Z55N from Appliances Connection for $894.10 (Save $99.34)

11. A powerful dishwasher from a surprising brand

That's right--KitchenAid makes dishwashers.

KitchenAid may make our favorite stand mixer, but that's not the only impressive machine the brand makes. We were impressed with the KitchenAid KDTM404KPS, a large model that features a stainless steel door and roomy three racks perfect for large families. We thought this machine was powerful and gorgeous, though we weren't in love with its slow cycle times.

Get the KitchenAid KDTM404KPS from Best Buy for $949.99 (Save $40)

Over $1,000

12. The best dishwasher on the market right now

It doesn't get better than the Bosch 800 series.

If you've got room in your budget, the Bosch 800 Series SHPM88Z75N is absolutely worth the splurge. It's the best dishwasher we've ever tested in our labs. Not only is this machine quiet, effective, and attractive, but it features a new drying system—the CrystalDry feature—that manages to dry every dish in the machine, including plastics. Our team raves about this model from Bosch, noting that the only downside is its cost.

Get the from Abt for $1,259 (Save $140)

13. A stylish dishwasher for the classy kitchen

This third rack is straight-up dishwasher goals.

If you're looking for a luxury appliance that can class up your kitchen, Thermador offers a range of attractive options. The Thermador DWHD650JPR is gorgeous and powerful, providing quick and effective washing cycles highlighted by an interior blue light that looks like something out of a show. It's not the best dishwasher you can buy from Thermador, but it is one of the best high-end appliances we've ever tested.

Get the Thermador DWHD650JPR from AJ Madison for $1,699

14. A luxury dishwasher for the high-end home

This powerful Thermador is the best high-end dishwasher you can buy.

When it comes to high-end appliances, go big or go home. The Thermador Sapphire DWHD770WFM is the best luxury dishwasher you can buy, but you'll be paying the price for its sleek appearance, unbelievable performance, and customizability. Like the Thermador DWHD650JPR, this model also has interior blue lighting and an enviably attractive third rack.

Get the Thermador Sapphire DWHD770WFM from Abt for $2,299

