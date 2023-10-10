14 Americans now among dead in Israel as Biden backs country’s fierce strikes on Gaza after terror attacks

President Joe Biden Tuesday confirmed that 14 Americans were killed and an unclear number of others taken hostage in the bloody terror attacks carried out by Hamas that killed nearly 1,000 Israelis over the weekend.

In an emotional and evocative speech, Biden decried the horror of the bloody attacks and spoke of the need for the Jewish state to defend itself even if it meant harsh retaliation against Gaza.

“In this moment we must be crystal clear: We stand with Israel,” Biden said. “We will make sure Israel has whatever it needs.”

Biden spoke of what he called acts of unspeakable brutality by Hamas terrorists who killed innocent Israeli men, women and children in their homes and hundreds of young people attending a music festival in the desert.

“This was an act of sheer evil,” Biden said.

Biden confirmed that Americans are among the estimated 100 hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza and vowed to work with Israelis to free them.

Flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden pointedly skipped the usual calls for restraint as Israel begins what is expected to be a crushing response to the attacks.

He said Israel and its American allies would abide by “the laws of war” in what he said was stark contrast to the indiscriminate terror of Hamas.

“We’re going to stay united with the people of Israel who have suffered unspeakable losses,” Biden said. “Our hearts may be broken. But our resolve is clear.”

Biden paid tribute to the resilience of the Jewish people in the face of centuries of anti-Semitic attacks and genocide, including the Nazi Holocaust.

He said the U.S. would always be the “guarantor” of Israel’s place as a homeland for the Jewish people after 75 years as an independent state.

“This terrorism sadly for the Jewish people is not new,” Biden said.

The president ordered domestic law enforcement agencies to step up efforts to protect Jewish community organizations against possible terror attacks inspired by actions.

He also warned against a possible backlash against Muslim Americans.

“There is no place for hate in America, not against Jews, not against Muslims, not against anyone,” he said.

The White House confirmed that it has already begun delivering munitions and military equipment to Israel, and the Pentagon was reviewing its inventories to see what else can be sent quickly to boost its ally.

An aircraft carrier strike group has arrived in the far eastern Mediterranean, within range to provide a host of air support or long-range strike options for Israel if requested, but also to surge U.S. military presence there to prevent the war from spilling over into a more dangerous regional conflict.

Biden accused Hamas of undermining the Palestinians’ struggle for self-determination and issued a joint statement with European leaders that underscored the “legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people.”

But the leaders also sought to separate the Palestinians’ aspirations from the “appalling acts of terrorism” by Hamas, the terror group that rules Gaza.

