14 Times People Tried To Make Some Unhinged Arguments Against Canceling Student Loans

According to the US Federal Reserve, student loan debt in the country reached nearly $1.74 TRILLION in 2021.

That's a lotta loans.

And, as many borrowers (myself included) have come to find out, paying off student loans is pretty overwhelming and basically impossible thanks to the fact that they're constantly accumulating interest. If you need further proof, please refer here and here.

After over 40 on time payments I'm proud to announce I've successfully paid off -$6.00 on one of my student loans! from ABoringDystopia

Because of this, lots of people (including some politicians) think that student debt (whether it be all of it, $50K for each borrower, or even just $10K for each borrower) should be canceled. Personally, I am also in this camp.

But there are also people who (wrongly, IMO) think that student debt should NOT be canceled and we should all just keep paying 'til we keel over. Here are some of their arguments:

1. I mean, seriously, they're your loans, so you should prioritize paying them off, even if you're DYING OF CANCER:

This is insane. Imagine bragging about a daughter being forced to pay off student loans while dying of cancer. from LateStageCapitalism

2. And if you're lucky enough to qualify for loan forgiveness, don't do it because of your ✨pride✨:

On a post about a lawsuit regarding public service student loan forgiveness... from ABoringDystopia

3.If other (richer) people were able to do it, you should be able to do it too:

4.You can always just move in with your parents and give up all the things that give you joy — or, y'know, just be lucky enough to be born wealthy:

5.Wanna pay off your debt sooner? Just raid your retirement fund!!! (Assuming you even have one):

6. I mean, other people paid off their student debt, so why should anyone else get any kind of relief?

Topic: Student loan debt cancellation from MurderedByWords

7.Seriously, would that really be fair?

8. Kinda a slap in the face, don't you think?

Your life will improve over my dead body from MurderedByWords

9.Besides, it's not like other people are getting their debts forgiven...right???

10.And hey, shouldn't the people who paid off their loans get some money back too (even if they wen't to college when classes were $10 a credit)?

11. Took out loans to get an education? Should've just put your body on the line and joined the military instead:

Why do some people want others to have it bad Cruz they had ? Hope this isn't already here. from clevercomebacks

12.Or started saving early (aka the millisecond you were born):

13.Plus, if we cancel student debt, that means all the undeserving trust fund kids will get their debts canceled too:

14.And if you just pay, and pay, and pay, eventually they'll get paid off anyway, right?

In conclusion, cancel student loan debt yesterday.

