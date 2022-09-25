Shutterstock.com

Retirees have long flocked to Arizona for its affordable cost of living and mild winters, and the state has seen a large population boom in recent years. From 2010 to 2020, Arizona's population grew by nearly 12%, moveBuddha reported.

Related: 5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security

Find Out: Should You Still Buy a Home in Today's Market?

Although Arizona is still a relatively affordable state, it has experienced a rise in home prices as its population has grown. MoveBuddha identified the fastest-growing cities in Arizona, as well as how much home prices have risen in these cities in recent years. Here's a look at the 14 cities where home prices have increased by more than 50% from 2020 to 2022.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

14. Scottsdale, Arizona

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 21%

Average home value in 2020: $613,733

Average home value in 2022: $924,043

Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 51%

Shutterstock.com

13. Gilbert, Arizona

skibreck / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Goodyear, Arizona

Shutterstock.com

11. Cave Creek, Arizona

EuToch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Litchfield Park, Arizona

Shutterstock.com

9. Surprise, Arizona

nwinter / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Apache Junction, Arizona

PaulMcKinnon / Getty Images

7. Carefree, Arizona

Chris English / Wikimedia Commons

6. Youngtown, Arizona

Cavan Images / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Casa Grande, Arizona

John Clay / Shutterstock.com

4. Queen Creek, Arizona

Obeezyjay / Shutterstock.com

3. Buckeye, Arizona

tonda / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Tolleson, Arizona

Eun Kim / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Guadalupe, Arizona

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 14 Arizona Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing