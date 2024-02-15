14 arrested at East Portland homeless camp after neighbors complain of shootings, drug use

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau announced they’ve made 14 arrests at what they confirmed to KOIN 6 News was a homeless encampment on private land in East Portland.

The two adjoining vacant lots at 46 NE 148th Ave. and 23 NE 151st Ave. had been the site of multiple shootings, dozens of makeshift tents and open drug use, which generated neighborhood complaints, police said.

One shooting occurred on the evening of Jan. 28 in which two dozen shots were fired but no one was injured. Another shooting occurred on the evening of Jan. 30 in which a man was shot twice. The man was treated by officers with a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and transported to an area hospital by ambulance. He survived but sustained serious injuries, police said.

Man arrested after disturbance prompts Marion County Courthouse lockdown

A social media post from the PPB East Precinct on Tuesday afternoon said they responded to neighbor complaints that included open drug use and two recent shootings at 46 NE 148th Ave. Photos police shared showed many makeshift tents on what looks like a grassy, fenced-off lot where “no trespassing” signs were posted on trees.

Portland police made 14 arrests at a homeless camp on a private lot in East Portland. February 14, 2024 (courtesy PPB).

Portland police made 14 arrests at a homeless camp on a private lot in East Portland. February 14, 2024 (courtesy PPB).

Portland police made 14 arrests at a homeless camp on a private lot in East Portland. February 14, 2024 (courtesy PPB).

Portland police made 14 arrests at a homeless camp on a private lot in East Portland. February 14, 2024 (courtesy PPB).

Portland police made 13 arrests at a homeless camp on a private lot in East Portland. February 14, 2024 (courtesy PPB).

Police said Tuesday they contacted 30 people, including making 12 arrests for people with active warrants. They said housing outreach services were on the scene for assistance, as well. In a follow-up post on X on Wednesday, the PPB East Precinct account said they visited the site again, contacted five more people, and took one person into custody who had a US Marshal felony warrant.

In the social media post, police said the site would continue to be monitored “to ensure no further trespassing occurs.”

Massive endangered whale washes up on Sunset Beach State Park

PPB spokesperson Sgt. Kevin Allen confirmed to KOIN 6 that the location is the site of a homeless camp on private land and that he estimated “dozens” of makeshift tents were located there.

Allen said in an email the arrests were made after a search warrant was granted for the property.

The effort was in full collaboration and cooperation with the property owner, who was unable to handle the criminal issues without help from PPB and the City, Allen said.

Multnomah County declares state of emergency, opens winter shelters

Of the 30 people who were offered housing consultation with the City of Portland and Multnomah County’s Street Services Coordination Center, eight said they were interested in assistance, Allen said.

About 20 people were not identified as they ran away from the property once police arrived, officials said.

Though some arrests were made for those with existing warrants, others were merely warned that should they be found on the property again, they could face arrest.

“All 30 people were notified that they are required to leave and stay off the property or they could be arrested for Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree,” Allen said.

Tillamook dialysis patients cling to hope as lone clinic postpones closure

In addition to neighbors complaining about the past shooting incidents and reported open drug use, people nearby reportedly also complained about violence, intimidation and littering. However, Allen said the police activity at the property would not be a one-and-done situation and that “arrests are on the table” if they find the same people there that they previously warned about not trespassing.

“And that’s also important to know…this was not a one-time thing,” Allen said. “We’ll be doing extra patrol there when resources allow until the property owner can finish the site cleanup and put up adequate fencing.”

Police said the owners of the property are also in talks with developing the location for housing and currently seeking city permits for that purpose.

The initial 12 people who were taken into custody on Tuesday had active warrants that ranged from first-degree robbery to criminal trespass. Some were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center while others were issued a citation-in-lieu-custody, giving them a new court date, per the warrant’s specifications.

Police added that since Tuesday, two additional arrests were made: one for criminal trespass for returning to the property and another who was arrested for a nationwide U.S. Marshal felony warrant and is eligible for extradition.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.