14 arrested in two-day, multi-agency prostitution sting in central Lubbock

Police on Thursday announced 14 people have been charged and arrested in connection to a two-day, multi-agency prostitution sting in central Lubbock.

The operation took place Monday and Tuesday and resulted in eight felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, one arrest for felony prostitution, and four arrests for misdemeanor prostitution, according to a statement from the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD conducted the operation with the help of Lubbock Fire Rescue, the Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

In addition, a female was contacted and identified as a possible victim of human trafficking and is not listed below.

Andralynn Garcia, 20 — Prostitution

Ricky Lopez, 35 — Solicitation Prostitution

Phil Thuku Kamau, 28 — Solicitation Prostitution

Pedro Trevino, 40 — Solicitation Prostitution

Shannon Parnell, 46 — Prostitution with one prior conviction

Stephanie Montiel, 22 — Possession of marijuana, Prostitution, Felony Warrant

Makayla Romero, 21 — Prostitution, Warrant

Wayne John Hildebrand, 51 — Solicitation Prostitution

Mario Ernesto Campo, 37 — Solicitation Prostitution

Deric Calhoun, 43 — Solicitation Prostitution

Israel Tapia, 34 — Solicitation Prostitution

David Nim Oku, 36 — Solicitation Prostitution

Elaine Guana, 38 — Warrant – third degree felony, Prostitution with three or more previous convictions

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 14 arrested in multi-agency prostitution sting in central Lubbock