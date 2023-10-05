14 arrested in two-day, multi-agency prostitution sting in central Lubbock
Police on Thursday announced 14 people have been charged and arrested in connection to a two-day, multi-agency prostitution sting in central Lubbock.
The operation took place Monday and Tuesday and resulted in eight felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, one arrest for felony prostitution, and four arrests for misdemeanor prostitution, according to a statement from the Lubbock Police Department.
LPD conducted the operation with the help of Lubbock Fire Rescue, the Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
In addition, a female was contacted and identified as a possible victim of human trafficking and is not listed below.
Andralynn Garcia, 20 — Prostitution
Ricky Lopez, 35 — Solicitation Prostitution
Phil Thuku Kamau, 28 — Solicitation Prostitution
Pedro Trevino, 40 — Solicitation Prostitution
Shannon Parnell, 46 — Prostitution with one prior conviction
Stephanie Montiel, 22 — Possession of marijuana, Prostitution, Felony Warrant
Makayla Romero, 21 — Prostitution, Warrant
Wayne John Hildebrand, 51 — Solicitation Prostitution
Mario Ernesto Campo, 37 — Solicitation Prostitution
Deric Calhoun, 43 — Solicitation Prostitution
Israel Tapia, 34 — Solicitation Prostitution
David Nim Oku, 36 — Solicitation Prostitution
Elaine Guana, 38 — Warrant – third degree felony, Prostitution with three or more previous convictions
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 14 arrested in multi-agency prostitution sting in central Lubbock