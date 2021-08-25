14 bean bag chairs that will make your movie night

14 bean bag chairs for movie nights and more

If there’s anything that the past year has taught us, it’s that being adaptable is the key to success, and it’s one of the main reasons why bean bag chairs have made a roaring comeback as we spend more time at home than ever.

Whether you’re snuggled up in front of a movie, using modular seating in your home office, or cuddling with your kids while reading a book before bedtime, bean bag chairs are infiltrating home furnishing options while showcasing their ingenious design.

We’ve scoured the internet and poured over reviews so that you can skip the work and get right to relaxing.

1. Big Joe Original Bean Bag Chair

This Big Joe bean bag chair does it all.

Don’t be fooled by the appearance of the Big Joe Original Bean Bag Chair, because these rectangular chairs have created quite the buzz. Designed to be laid on, leaned on, propped up, and snuggled into, the Big Joe Original Bean Bag Chair is made from durable, stain and water-resistant, double-stitched SmartMax Fabric that is easily cleaned with damp cloth.

(Funny enough, we recently tested the Big Joe Captain’s Pool Float, and while we did not love it for pool adventures, it makes a great bean bag chair.)

Filled with UltimaX Beans that conform to your body, Big Joe Bean Bag Chairs are designed and filled in the U.S., in a zero-landfill facility so you can feel good about this incredibly comfortable purchase.

Get the Big Joe Original Bean Bag Chair at Amazon for $65.40

2. Chill Sack

Follow this bean bag's instructions and just chill for a bit.

The Chill Sack offers buyers the opportunity to “collapse into a seat that loves you back”; it’s an enticing claim that over 12,000 Amazon reviewers have agreed with and can confirm.

Oversized at 60 inches by 60 inches by 34 inches, filled with a shredded memory foam blend, and covered in a removable, breathable, moisture-resistant, double stitched, micro-suede cover that Chill Sack calls “soft, supple, and sensuous,” Chill Sacks are the perfect place to chill during life’s free moments.

Get a Chill Sack at Amazon for $135.08

3. Creative QT Stuffed Animal Storage Bean Bag Chair

Choose from any of the 12 colorful, eye-catching patterns available online.

Is it a chair or a storage option? Well it’s both, and it’s absolutely genius. Available in 12 adorable patterns and colors, the Creative QT Stuffed Animal Storage Bean Bag Chair arrives empty, because it was created to hold up to 90 of your own plush toys, blankets, and pillows.

Working to corral the clutter while doubling as a comfortable seating option that kids will absolutely love, this durable chair made of upholstery grade fabric and double stitched seams, has created a cult following with parents, and it’s easy to see why.

Get the Creative QT Stuffed Animal Storage Bean Bag Chair at Amazon for $33

4. Ebern Standard Sunbrella Outdoor Friendly Bean Bag Chair and Lounger

Lounging outdoors isn't strictly reserved for hammocks–try a bean bag chair in your outdoor space instead.

Fear not, those of you who prefer the great outdoors, because the Ebern Standard Sunbrella Outdoor Friendly Bean Bag Chair and Lounger is specifically designed just for you.

Covered in fade-, mold-, and weather-resistant, solution-dyed acrylic that is fully machine washable, the chair is filled with polystyrene beads that offer a comfy seating option for your patio or pool deck.

With a child proof enclosure and the ability to support 250 pounds, you can kiss those uncomfortable patio chairs goodbye and impress your guests with the comfort of your living room, outside.

Get the Ebern Standard Sunbrella Outdoor Friendly Bean Bag Chair and Lounger at Wayfair for $179.99

5. Sofa Sack

Kick your feet up and stay a while.

At 4.5 stars and over 12,500 Amazon reviews, it’s pretty clear that you can’t go wrong with a Sofa Sack.

Covered in a plush velvet, these 36 inch by 36 inch comfortable “beanless bag” chairs are filled with durable memory foam and are available in 15 different colors to match any décor.

Get the Sofa Sack at Amazon for $69.37

6. Big Joe Lenox Large Fuf Foam Filled Bean Bag Chair

This bean bag chair is sure to never deflate, meaning you can keep it for the long haul–talk about getting your money's worth!

Imagine a world where your bean bag chair never goes flat. That’s the world the Big Joe Lenox Large Fuf Foam Filled Bean Bag Chair has created with its patented shredded foam technology; a design that promises your bean bag chair will never go flat.

With a removable and washable cover, there’s no reason why this chair can’t be an everyday option for maximum comfort.

Get the Big Joe Lenox Large Fuf Foam Filled Bean Bag Chair at Amazon for $92.35

7. Intex Beanless Bag Chair

A classic and simple option.

Although a bit of an imposter in the bean bag genre, the Intex Beanless Bag Chair holds its own against its competition. Created to look and feel just like a classic bean bag chair, the Intex Beanless Bag Chair is actually an inflatable chair made of heavy duty vinyl; a perfect compromise for those working within a budget.

Get the Intex Beanless Bag Chair at QVC for $25.99

8. LoveSac Big One

Be sure to make enough room for this hefty, yet comfortable, addition.

Big enough for the whole family—but less of a space hog than LoveSac’s Sactional sofas, which we did, indeed, love when we tried it out—the LoveSac Big One is well known as the luxury choice of nearly all bean bag chair options. And at 6 feet wide, over 4 feet tall, and weighing in at an astounding 95 pounds, it’s easy to see why. Sporting a machine-washable cover and filled with premium Durafoam that never goes flat, the insert is covered by a generous lifetime warranty.

Get the LoveSac Big One at LoveSac for $1,550

9. Yogibo Max

This snug bean bag chair comes in cool colors to match its fun name.

The ultimate family bean bag, the Yogibo Max is designed to easily fit up to four people at one time. Highly rated and extremely versatile in use, the Yogibo Max delivers a whopping 6 feet in length and is available in 13 different colors. Filled with microbeads and completed with a washable cover, the Yogibo Max promises to eliminate pressure points with its body conforming design.

Get the Yogibo Max at Amazon for $269

10. Big Joe Dorm Bean Bag Chair

The perfect chair for back-to-school season.

All the benefits of a Big Joe Bean Bag, but shaped like a chair for ultimate comfort. Weighing in at only 4.75 pounds, this genius design is created light for easy transport, and it sports a convenient carry handle and Big Joe’s signature locking zippers—ensuring that no matter where you take this chair, it’s going to hold up well. Ranking high in the comfort department, the Big Joe Bean Bag Chair is completed with a storage and drink pouch.

Get the Big Joe Dorm Bean Bag Chair at Amazon for $49.99

11. Ultimate Sack 6000

This bean bag chair lives up to its name.

If you’ve had your eye on a LoveSac, but don’t have the budget for that kind of splurge, the Ultimate Sack may be your perfect fit. Offering an impressive 6 feet of space and covered in double-stitched suede that is available in 25 different colors, the Ultimate Sack 6000 is filled with virgin-shredded memory foam. Rated highly on Amazon, users appreciate the alternative furniture option to standard sofas and recliners.

Get the Ultimate Sack 6000 at Amazon for $229

12. Better Homes & Gardens Dream Bean Patio Bean Bag Chair

The ideal seat for one.

Another fabulous option to bring the comforts of home outdoors, the Better Homes & Gardens Dream Bean Patio Bean Bag Chair mimics the look of an indoor armchair, but was created for relaxing outside. Covered in solution-dyed polyester and filled entirely with recycled material, this chair is water resistant and available at a price that fits small budgets.

Get the Better Homes & Gardens Dream Bean Patio Bean Bag Chair at Walmart for $69

13. LoveSac GamerSac

Gamers, get ready.

Yes, there is even a bean bag chair for gamers, and it’s got all the amazing qualities of a larger LoveSac but is made specifically for smaller spaces. At a compact 2.6 feet wide by 2.8 feet high, and weighing in at 20 pounds, the GamerSac is an incredibly comfortable gamer chair (or, in our opinion, even a comfy reading spot in a child’s room). Filled with shredded Durafoam, it even includes a GamerSac duffle bag so you can be comfortable wherever you go.

Get the LoveSac GamerSac at LoveSac for $450

14. Moon Pod

Ever heard of float therapy? Test it out with the Moon Pod bean bag chair.

Claiming to be an anti-anxiety “zero-gravity beanbag that makes you feel like you're floating”

Moon Pod bean bag chairs are uniquely engineered to support any body shape whether you are sitting up or relaxing in a reclined position—and we’ve tested this bean bag chair ourselves. Filled with high-density beads designed to mimic float therapy, Moon Pods are covered in a stretchy fabric that’s totally washable.

Get a Moon Pod at Moon Pod for $399

