The 14 Best Diets to Prevent and Manage Diabetes

Diet or diabetes: You decide.

An estimated 30 million people in the U.S. -- or nearly 1 in 10 -- have diabetes. Diet is a crucial tool for managing the disease, and weight loss can help people who are overweight prevent Type 2 diabetes. Prevention is particularly important when you consider that diabetes brings complications such as high blood pressure and cholesterol, plus increased risk for heart attack and stroke, kidney disease and blindness. Consider one of the U.S. News 2019 Best Diabetes Diets, as evaluated by nutrition experts:

No. 1 Mediterranean Diet

Fruits, veggies, whole grains. Fish and seafood. Oh yeah, and wine. The Mediterranean diet is a healthy all-around choice -- and a clear winner when it comes to diabetes management and prevention. One study, for example, found that about 30 percent of heart attacks, strokes and deaths from heart disease could be prevented by adopting the approach. Another study suggests the Mediterranean diet can help prevent diabetes, since the short-chain fatty acids the diet promotes are linked to a decreased risk of the disease. As one expert said, "Overall, this is the best diet for long-term health and disease prevention."

No. 2 (tie) DASH Diet

The DASH diet -- Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension -- was designed to curb high blood pressure, but chances are, it can help prevent and manage diabetes, too. It's generally viewed as an ideal eating pattern for both, and it echoes dietary advice touted by the American Diabetes Association. One large 2017 study even linked diets that closely mirror DASH and other healthy eating patterns with an 18 percent reduced risk of Type 2 diabetes. Better yet, "Because it uses regular food and does not depend on supplements or smoothies, it is relatively easy to incorporate into a dietary plan and it provides satiety," one U.S. News panelist said.

No. 2 (tie) The Flexitarian Diet

The Flexitarian Diet marries flexibility with a vegetarian eating plan -- eat like a vegetarian most of the time, but when the urge for a double cheeseburger hits, go for it. Cutting back on meat will likely help you lose weight, which means you stand a better chance of staving off diabetes. Plus, vegetarianism is linked to a lower diabetes risk, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

No. 2 (tie) Mayo Clinic Diet

The Mayo Clinic Diet aims to recalibrate eating habits and promote weight loss. It emphasizes the right foods, discourages the wrong ones and mandates physical activity -- all good standards for diabetes prevention. The guidelines mirror those of the American Diabetes Association, and our expert panelists said the plan is better than most other approaches for those worried about diabetes.

No. 2 (tie) Volumetrics

Filling up on fibrous, bulky foods (think raw carrots) over easy-to-overeat foods (like Cheetos) is tied to weight loss -- and, quite likely, diabetes prevention and management, experts agreed. Research suggests such low-density diets help prevent insulin resistance -- a frequent precursor to Type 2 diabetes. The Volumetrics diet is flexible, too. "From a behavioral standpoint, it is one of the most reasonable plans to follow over the long term because it is not overly restrictive and allows people to make 'better' choices rather than trying to follow strict guidelines," one U.S. News panelist said.

No. 6 (tie) Jenny Craig

Jenny Craig offers a lower-carb program for people with Type 2 diabetes, which is included in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's national registry of recognized diabetes prevention programs, meaning it has agreed to use an evidence-based curriculum that meets the CDC's standards. U.S. News panelists suspect the Jenny Craig for Type 2 program can work for diabetes care and applaud its support component, but caution that the cost and packaged foods approach aren't ideal long term. "The lack of preparation (doesn't teach) people to eat a healthy diet for the rest of their lives," one expert said.

No. 6 (tie) Ornish Diet

Experts applauded the Ornish Diet as a way to prevent or control diabetes, giving it an impressive rating in this category. The plan's basic principles of emphasizing whole grains and produce and shunning saturated fat and cholesterol are right in line with American Diabetes Association guidelines. And in one study, Ornish dieters decreased their A1C levels by 0.4 percentage points after a year, which was considered meaningful. "I appreciate that this diet takes a more holistic approach to health, including supporting relationships with others and stress reduction," one U.S. News panelist said.