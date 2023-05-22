14 Of The Best Gay Tweets Of The Week
We all know Gay Twitter is one of the best parts of Twitter, especially in 2023. Here are the best gay tweets of the week:
1.
Me being nice and chatty with the cashier then hitting “no tip”: pic.twitter.com/0R9uTENHlA
— Skinny Legend (@sta_schemin) May 16, 2023
2.
texting “how was your weekend😊” to a man who doesn’t care if i live or die pic.twitter.com/TOk8a0MJHG
— jonathan (@wwwdotjondotcom) May 15, 2023
3.
Some of you a about to be real scared here… pic.twitter.com/hrsxI9fKJR
— ryan (@OhItsRyan) May 15, 2023
4.
gays stay in school 😭 pic.twitter.com/0DEoz3xEKN
— Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) May 10, 2023
5.
ah yes the two sexualities, queer and italian pic.twitter.com/FPLY2fEyou
— stars/lou ✩ (@_starchaser_21) May 11, 2023
6.
i love brooklyn ❤️🥰 pic.twitter.com/OETF4AnC7g
— river (@kissmeriver) May 10, 2023
7.
54 year old guys on Grindr at 2:34 AM: pic.twitter.com/fjSLW8Ae0h
— James (@smokeismedicine) May 15, 2023
8.
gay people are always like “ugh I would! but it’s Ryan’s birthday tonight”
— Róisín Murphy Brasil Updates (@anxiousdeluxe) May 13, 2023
9.
The fire department are trying to show they're supportive but I'm fully dying at the implication that we will simply just all burn pic.twitter.com/ufKq0m67BO
— Jazz ⧗ (@DerpSwan) May 13, 2023
10.
“?” is the most conniving, belittling text you can get from a gay person
— clintoris (@clintoris) May 10, 2023
11.
https://t.co/tdi6ubo6k4 pic.twitter.com/1yTFBy57UY
— Meh (@Spilling_The_T) May 16, 2023
12.
gay guy you’ve met 17 times when you say hi pic.twitter.com/QTJkyuWKtq
— jonathan (@wwwdotjondotcom) May 11, 2023
13.
Gays when they see that Cyprus guy #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/F2mLh8Krc6
— David (@dejviid03) May 13, 2023
14.
Kim Petras, Janelle Monae, Kelly Clarkson & Sophie Ellis-Bextor all dropping albums during pride month! Bitch we are EATING pic.twitter.com/7VY8iODFCu
— 💫 (@heyjaeee) May 15, 2023
