14 Of The Best Gay Tweets Of The Week

The Telegraph

John Stuart Mill began studying Greek at three, Latin at eight, and had the classical canon down pat by 12, plus algebra and the key English historians. He might have been a particularly precocious young scholar, but expectations of students of all abilities certainly used to be much higher than they are today. Indeed, last week offered a pitiable spectacle of how things have changed. Children were reportedly left sobbing in school at the sight of the new Year 6 Sats reading paper.