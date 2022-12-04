The 15 Best Holiday Deals From Costco’s December Coupon Book

Thomas De Wever / Getty Images

Whether you're shopping for holiday decor, hosting supplies, gifts or other seasonal needs, you can find it all at Costco. And from now through Dec. 24, Costco is offering incredible deals on items to host a holiday party and to give as gifts to everyone on your list. Or even for yourself

Here are some of the best holiday deals you can get at Costco this month. Some are available in the warehouse only.

Costco

Osaki Maxim 3D LE Massage Chair

Regular price: $3,799.99

Sale price: $2,799.99

With seemingly every gadget imaginable, the Osaki Maxim 3D LE Massage Chair looks like it could have been designed by NASA engineers. It is constructed with what the manufacturer calls the "latest messaging motors" to give it a smooth and quiet operation, and its airbag massage systems cover the key areas of the body. It has space-saving technology, Bluetooth speakers in the headrest, and a zero-gravity recline.

Costco

HP ENVY Desktop Computer

Regular price: $1,299.99

Sale price: $999.99

The HP ENVY Desktop 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700F runs on the Windows 11 system. It comes with a wireless keyboard and mouse combination, and it's also Bluetooth-enabled.

Costco

Lorex Security System

Regular price: $2,399.99

Sale price: $1,899.99

Upgrade your home's security in a big way with the Lorex 4K 32-Channel 8TB Wired NVR Security System. It contains a dozen 4K wired bullet cameras and four wired 4K motorized varifocal cameras. If this is more security system than you need, Costco has discounts on other select Lorex systems beginning at $120 off.

Costco

100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Regular price: $49.99

Sale price: $39.99

If someone on your gift list - or you - can't sleep without a silk pillowcase, this one is ideal. It comes in your choice of three colors (gray, white or beige) and two sizes (king or queen) and is Grade 6A quality. One pillowcase comes per pack.

Vladimir Nenezic / Costco

Bridgestone Tires

Regular price: $189.99

Sale price: $149.99

A great gift for a home chef, this Ninja can grill, air crisp, bake, roast, and dehydrate. It's currently marked down by $40.

Costco

Delsey 2-Piece Hardside Luggage Set

Regular price: $189.99

Sale price: $144.99

Have you got a holiday excursion planned and need to upgrade your luggage? The Delsey Paris set has one bag sized for carry-on and one for check-in, and you can choose from gray or green. When you're not using your bags, one nests inside the other for space-saving storage.

Costco

Atmore 3-Piece Top Grain Leather Set

Regular price: $3,799.99

Sale price: $2,799.99

The stylish leather home-furnishing set comes with a sofa, loveseat and chair and you have a choice of brown or light blue. It's made by Abbyson of top-grain leather and includes a tufted pattern on the back and seat cushions.

Costco

KitchenAid 11-Piece 5-Ply Clad Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Regular price: $399.99

Sale price: $299.99

From one of the biggest names in kitchenware comes this cookware set. It's compatible with all cooktops, including induction, and is oven, broiler and dishwasher safe. The chef on your list will appreciate this gift.

Costco

Round Brilliant 1.00 ctw VS2 Clarity, I Color Diamond 14kt Gold Hoop Earrings

Regular price: $999.99

Sale price: $799.99

If you want to give something sparkly to that special someone, these diamond hoop earrings fill that description. In time for the season, Costco has brought the price down $200, too. The earrings are available in white gold and yellow gold.

Costco

Party Snacks

Traditional Chex Mix, 40-ounce bag: $2.50 off

Crunchmaster Multi-Grain Baked Crackers, 28-ounce box: $3.30 off

Sensible Portions Garden Veggie Straws, 25-ounce bag: $3 off (warehouse only)

Snack Factory Organic Pretzel Crisps, 28-ounce bag: $3.70 off (warehouse only)

Blue Diamond Garlic, Herb & Olive Oil Gourmet Almonds, 20-ounce bag: $3.30 off (warehouse only)

Ghirardelli Squares Premium Chocolate Assortment: $3.50 off

Stock up on snacks and appetizers, so you'll be ready to host any holiday gatherings.

Gabrielle Olya contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 15 Best Holiday Deals From Costco’s December Coupon Book